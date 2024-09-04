BESCOM implements new guidelines for safe Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced new safety protocols for organizers of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to ensure secure and efficient electricity use throughout the festival. Organizers must secure approvals and safety certifications before installation, ensuring safe and efficient use of electricity throughout the festival.(Ashish Vaishnav)

Event organizers are urged to liaise with their local sub-divisional officers to arrange for temporary electricity connections tailored for the festivities. BESCOM emphasized that "Sub-divisional authorities have been directed to provide immediate electricity connections by the established norms, ensuring prompt coordination with local authority officials", news agency ANI reported.

In a statement highlighting safety, BESCOM Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi remarked, "While celebrating the festival, the public must also prioritise safety. BESCOM will assist with the lighting system for the Ganesh festival. It is crucial to adhere to safety measures during the installation and dismantling of the idol at public events to prevent any electrical accidents."

BESCOM has outlined several key safety precautions, which are as follows:

– When setting up pandals, serial lights, and other decorations, ensure that electrical wires are handled with care. Proper insulation of wiring for serial lights is crucial. Avoid any contact with electric poles during the installation of lights.

– Do not attach ‘shamiyanas,’ tents, or other materials to electrical wires, poles, or transformer stations. Be vigilant around overhead power lines during processions.

– Do not attempt to handle power lines yourself, and notify Sub-Divisional Officers of the procession route beforehand for necessary support. Any live wires or electrical sparks should be reported immediately to the 1912 helpline.

– Clearly mark ‘Danger Zones’ around electrical equipment at Ganesh pandals.

To secure a temporary power connection, organizers must first obtain a no-objection certificate from relevant authorities, including the BBMP, BDA, Grama Panchayat, and the local police station, the agency said. An Assistant Executive Engineer or Assistant Engineer will then inspect the site before granting approval, as stated in an official press release.

Upon receiving approval, organizers must provide a wiring completion report from a licensed electrical contractor. This report must confirm the safety of the wiring, the installation of a Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB), and Earthing Inspection and Approval (EIA), the report added. Only after these conditions are met will the temporary electricity connection be issued. Post-festival, the meter must be returned, and a final reading taken to conclude the temporary connection period.

(With inputs from ANI)