GIMS upgrades central sterilisation hub to strengthen patient safety

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has upgraded its Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) -- the hospital’s nodal hub for sterilising and distributing medical and surgical instruments across all clinical departments. The CSSD is tasked with the cleaning, disinfection, sterilisation, and dispatch of reusable medical equipment. (Representative photo)

The refurbished facility, inaugurated on Thursday, is expected to elevate the quality and efficiency of sterilisation protocols, ensure seamless availability of sterile gear for surgeries and critical care, and substantially lower the risk of hospital-acquired infections, officials said.

The CSSD is tasked with the cleaning, disinfection, sterilisation, and dispatch of reusable medical equipment. Any breach in the sterilisation chain can heighten the vulnerability of patients -- particularly those undergoing surgery or in intensive care -- to infections contracted during hospital stays.

“A state-of-the-art CSSD is the cornerstone of infection prevention in any healthcare facility. This upgrade will not only refine sterilisation standards but also boost operational efficiency and guarantee timely instrument supply to all clinical units,” said Brig (Dr) Rakesh Kumar Gupta, director of GIMS.

Hospital authorities said the revamped department incorporates streamlined workflows and advanced sterilisation capabilities aligned with contemporary benchmarks. The institute maintained that these improvements are poised to reinforce surgical and critical care services through reliable processing and distribution of sterile equipment.

Dr Gupta added that the institution remains focused on modernising its infrastructure to drive better patient outcomes. “We are steadfast in our commitment to embracing best practices and cutting-edge technologies to deliver safe, high-quality, and affordable healthcare, while strengthening our infection prevention framework across the hospital,” he said.