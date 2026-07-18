Man electrocuted while repairing RO at private Noida school

Noida: A 47-year-old man was electrocuted while repairing a reverse osmosis (RO) system at a private school in Noida’s Sector 22, police said on Friday, adding that a case of causing death by negligence was registered. Police identified the deceased as Umesh Tiwari, a resident of Sector 22. He used to run a water treatment plant and was involved in repairing RO systems. (Representative photo)

Police identified the deceased as Umesh Tiwari, a resident of Sector 22. He used to run a water treatment plant and was involved in repairing RO systems.

Police said that on Thursday afternoon, when the RO system installed at the private school in Sector 22 stopped working, the school administration contacted Tiwari. He had been providing repair services to the school for the past several years.

“Tiwari reached the school around 4 pm. He touched the RO machine without realising that current was flowing through it due to an electrical fault, and suffered an electric shock,” said SK Tomar, station house officer of Sector 24 police station.

“After the school staff learnt about the incident, they rescued him and informed the police through the emergency helpline number 112,” added the SHO.

Police said the school staff rushed Tiwari to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Subsequently, police informed his family members and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Late Thursday night, Tiwari’s brother, Vimlesh Tiwari, filed a complaint at the Sector 24 police station, alleging “negligence and failure to follow safety protocols during maintenance.”

SHO Tomar said, “We have registered a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unidentified suspect. The investigation is underway to identify the person responsible for the negligence. Until Friday night, no arrest had been made.”