3 injured as portion of under-construction house collapses in Ghaziabad

Three schoolboys from Makanpur village in Indirapuram were injured after construction material from an under-construction house fell onto the street on Friday afternoon, police said. Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

Police said two of the injured boys are 13-year-old Class 6 students, while the third is a 14-year-old Class 7 student. All three study at a school in nearby Vaishali.

“Police received information around noon on Friday that material from a newly constructed wall on the third floor of a house had fallen onto the street. The three boys were walking home after school when they were hit by the debris. Police personnel rushed to the spot. The house owner took the boys to a hospital, where all three were found to be stable,” ACP (Indirapuram) Suryabali Maurya told HT.

The ACP said police also visited the hospital where the boys were being treated. Officials said bricks and other construction material from the wall fell onto the street and struck the boys as they were passing by.

“All three boys suffered minor injuries and were treated. They are stable. We have asked their families to file a complaint. If they do so, we will register an FIR. The boys are all from the same village,” the ACP added.