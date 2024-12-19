Bengaluru metro expansion to Hoskote, Nelamangala, and Bidadi? DK Shivakumar says government is considering It

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Wednesday that the state government is considering extending the Bengaluru Metro Rail network to Hoskote in the east, Nelamangala in the west, and Bidadi in the southwest. Shivakumar highlighted that around 10,000 people commute daily from Kolar to Bengaluru by train for work.(PTI File Photo)

Shivakumar was responding to a question from Sharath Bache Gowda in the Karnataka Assembly regarding the severe traffic congestion on Old Madras Road, particularly between KR Puram and Hoskote, PTI reported.

"I am aware of the traffic challenges in the region, and we are planning solutions. A detailed survey is underway, and both the state government and Namma Metro are taking the MLA's concerns into account," said the Deputy CM.

He further stated that the government is awaiting a report on the feasibility of extending the metro lines to these areas. Additionally, Shivakumar highlighted that around 10,000 people commute daily from Kolar to Bengaluru by train for work.

(Also Read: Bengaluru youth, 19, dies after crashing into parked truck on NICE Road: Report)

Metro stations to be developed at ₹ 100 crore

The Embassy Office Park REIT is committing over ₹100 crore to enhance Bengaluru's metro infrastructure, according to its CEO Aravind Maiya. Speaking at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Commercial (RICS) Real Estate conference on September 12, Maiya emphasized the REIT's ongoing efforts to address the city's infrastructure needs, the Moneycontrol reported.

"To solve basic infrastructure challenges in the city, such as traffic, we have already constructed a flyover to decongest the Manyata Tech Park with over ₹180 crore of investment. We have also constructed the footbridge for ₹20-30 crore investment and working on the metro stations today," Maiya said, as quoted in the publication.

In 2020, Embassy Group partnered with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to finance the Bettahalasur metro station, located between Bagalur Cross and Trumpet Junction, with an estimated cost of ₹140 crore. However, the status of this station, which was intended to enhance access to the Embassy Boulevard complex, remains uncertain.

(Also Read: Karnataka free bus scheme: Government owes ₹1,694 crore to state transport corporations)