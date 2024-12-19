Karnataka free bus scheme: Government owes 1,694 crore to state transport corporations

The Karnataka government is yet to settle dues amounting to ₹1,694.42 crore with four state-run road transport corporations for the implementation of the Shakti scheme. Shakti is one of the five poll guarantees made by the Congress party before coming to power which offers free ride for Karnataka women in non-luxury buses.

Shakti scheme is a flagship program offering free bus rides to women. The pending payments, calculated as of October this year, highlight the financial strain on the transport sector since the scheme’s launch, PTI reported.

Introduced on June 11, 2023, just weeks after the Congress government took office, the Shakti scheme allows women to travel for free on non-luxury buses across Karnataka. It was one of the five key promises made by the Congress party during its election campaign.

To support the initiative, the government committed to compensating the transport corporations for their operational costs. However, the mounting arrears have raised questions about the financial management of the scheme. Transport officials have emphasized the importance of timely reimbursements to ensure the smooth functioning of public transport services.

Replying a starred question raised by BJP MLA Arvind Bellad in the ongoing Karnataka assembly session, on December 16, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said since the launch of the scheme till November this year, ₹6,543 crore was paid to the four transport corporations namely Bangalore Metropolitan Road Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).

As on October, the total balance amount payable to these corporations for their expenditure on Shakti scheme was ₹1,694.42 crore.

The government owes BMTC ₹280.82 crore, KSRTC ₹683.21 crore, NWKRTC ₹394.7 crore and KKRTC ₹335.67 crore as of October.

350.9 crore free bus rides since launch

According to the transport department officials, since the launch of the scheme on June 11, last year to December 15 this year, 350.9 crore free bus rides were undertaken through the Shakti scheme, which costs the state exchequer ₹8,481.68 crore.

'Will not stop guarantee schemes'

Recently, reiterating that the government would not halt guarantee schemes, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasised that the party would issue a show-cause notice to Congress MLA HR Gaviyappa for his recent statement on guarantee schemes.

This statement comes after Congress MLA from Vijayanagar, HR Gaviyappa said that the poll guarantee schemes were straining the government's finances.

(With PTI inputs)

