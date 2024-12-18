Ola set to launch 10-minute food delivery services starting from Bengaluru: Report

Ola is set to launch a 10-minute food delivery through ‘Ola Dash’, starting from Bengaluru, reported CNBC. Ola will compete with Zepto Cafe, Swiggy Bolt and Blinkit’s Bistro, which deliver food in 10 minutes from quick-service restaurant chains. Ola will launch 10-min food delivery service starting from Bengaluru.

Ola Dash, introduced through ONDC in June this year, is Ola's food delivery service. The service is currently available in select areas of Bengaluru through the food delivery section of the Ola main app. App listing reveals that only certain restaurants within a 1km radius are included in the service. However, the company is yet to make a formal announcement regarding the launch of a 10-minute food delivery service.

Ola's parcel and bike taxi services launched from Bengaluru

Last year, Ola started multiple services from Bengaluru, other than being a cab aggregator. ‘Ola Parcel’ was launched in October last year in Bengaluru, which will deliver parcels through its electric scooters within the city. The delivery fee was fixed ₹25 for 5km, ₹50 for 10km, ₹75 for 15 km, and ₹100 for 20km.

In the same year, Ola also started operations of electric bike taxis in Bengaluru. Ola has earlier operated bike taxis in Bengaluru, but this was the first time for the Indian cab aggregator to operate electric bike taxis. Ola’s S1 electric scooters are available on the road as bike taxis in Karnataka’s capital. The price of bike taxis was set as ₹25 for 5 kilometers and ₹50 for 10 kilometers. The 10-minute food delivery service is the new trend as many food and grocery delivery companies launched new apps, especially curated for the quick food delivery. While a few companies tied with some restaurants in close proximities, a few companies started delivering food such as samosas, sandwiches and coffee from their own cafes.