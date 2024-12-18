Bengaluru's second airport location will be finalised within a week: Karnataka minister MB Patil

Amid various speculations about the location of a second international airport in Bengaluru, Karnataka minister MB Patil clarified that it is yet to be finalised. Patil said that some clarity on the location might emerge in a week as the government is conducting various surveys to round off a strategic location. Karnataka government is planning to build a second airport in Bengaluru as air traffic is expected to surge in the upcoming decade. (Pic for Representation)

What MB Patil said?

Speaking in the assembly on Tuesday, MB Patil said, “The Infrastructure Development Corporation Karnataka Ltd (IDeCK) is surveying various proposed sites for the best location. Once it finishes the survey, the report will be submitted to the Airport Authority of India. AAI has the authority to finalise the location for the second airport in Bengaluru.”

Patil also said that various factors will be considered when finalising the location. “As the airport will be accessed by lakhs of passengers, various factors like connectivity, proximity, and surroundings will be considered before making a decision. There will be some clarity on the location within a week,” he added.

Many reports suggested that the government is considering Kunigal, a town situated along National Highway 75, with the area between Dabaspet and Kunigal for the new airport after a comprehensive review.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara earlier said, “The Tumkuru area, including Kunigal, is under consideration. The plan is to locate the new airport near Dabaspet, close to Tumkuru, though nothing is confirmed yet. Tumkuru is developing into Asia's biggest industrial hub, spreading across 20,000 acres in phases. Over 150 industries have already been established, and a Japanese township is also in the works. Most notably, HAL's helicopter factory and production have begun near Mettur. If this location is chosen, considering all these developments, it would be highly beneficial.”

Places like Ramanagara, Bidadi and Harohalli are also competing for the second airport.