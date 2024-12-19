Bengaluru youth, 19, dies after crashing into parked truck on NICE Road: Report

A 19-year-old from Bagalkote lost his life in a road accident on NICE Road, Bengaluru, early Wednesday. The incident occurred at approximately 6.20 am when the victim was riding toward Electronics City. (HT File)

The victim, identified as Kanakamadara, was employed with a private firm in the city, as reported by Deccan Herald.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.20 am when Kanakamadara was riding toward Electronics City. His two-wheeler crashed into the back of a stationary truck, resulting in fatal head injuries.

The Kengeri traffic police have launched an investigation and registered a case. Authorities confirmed that Kanakamadara succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

IPS officer, 26, dies in road accident

An IPS officer lost his life in an accident while en route to his first posting in Hassan district, police reported early December.

Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, hailed from Madhya Pradesh, as reported by PTI.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening when the tire of the police vehicle Bardhan was traveling in allegedly burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk. As a result, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which subsequently crashed into a house and a tree by the roadside, according to the police.

Bardhan was on his way to Hassan district to assume his duties as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, he succumbed to severe head injuries at the hospital. The driver, identified as Manjegowda, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Bardhan had recently completed a four-week training program at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru before heading to his posting.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered condolences to the officer's family.

