Bengaluru auto rickshaw fares may rise as unions demand revision, RTA meeting soon: Report

Auto-rickshaw fares in Bengaluru could soon go up, as the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) is set to meet with auto unions on December 23 to discuss a fare revision. The last fare adjustment was made in December 2021(HT File/Representative use)

According to a Moneycontrol report, drivers are pushing for an increase in the minimum fare from ₹30 to ₹40 for the first two kilometers and a hike in subsequent kilometer charges from ₹15 to ₹20.

The last fare adjustment was made in December 2021, and drivers argue that rising expenses and inflation have made the current rates unsustainable. Auto LPG in Bengaluru now costs ₹61.49 per liter, adding to the financial strain.

D Rudramurthy, general secretary of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union (ARDU), told the publication that the fares haven't kept pace with inflation over the last decade.

Some unions are calling for Bengaluru to align its rates with cities like Shivamogga, Mangaluru, and Udupi, where the minimum fare is already ₹40 for the first two kilometers, the report added.

As per the report, demands would be reviewed during the meeting. Night rides might also see a 50 per cent premium for journeys between 10 PM and 5 AM.

Aggregator platforms like Uber and Ola are expected to revise their fares if the base rates are increased. Currently, they charge 10 per cent above the government’s base fare, plus 5 per cent GST, following a Karnataka High Court directive.

Bengaluru to get metered taxis?

In addition to this, in Bengaluru, a small group of cab drivers is switching to government-regulated metered fares, pushing back against high commission fees imposed by ride-hailing giants like Ola and Uber. Drivers argue that aggregator apps cut into their earnings, leaving them with only a fraction of the fare.

