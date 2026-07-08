What happened to Connor Muprhy? Bodybuilder's death rumor viral on social media; what we know so far

"RIP Connor Murphy. Thank you for all the laughs and top tier schizo posts," the X account wrote . “You were a lot smarter than people realized. Enjoy some real Divine Protein Shakes up there king.”

The claim originated with a post on the X account of BowTied Biohacker, an anonymous creator affiliated with the BoTied Biohacking collective, which provides news and updates on bodybuilding, nutrition and supplements. Other accounts claimed that he died of drowning in Thailand .

Social media erupted on Tuesday with the claim that bodybuilder and influencer Connor Murphy has passed away. However, as of now, there is no confirmation of Connor Murphy's death from his family or representatives.

Murphy, who now has over 300,000 followers on Instagram alone, rose to fame in 2016 with his fake shirt trick. Even as his death rumors spread, his social media shows that he posted a reel four days ago in which he put out a skit.

Note: Ht.com cannot independently verify the claims being made by the account BowTied Biohacker.

Here's the last post from Connor Murphy's Instagram account.

Bodybuilder Tony Hughes Gives Update Apple TV fame bodybuilder Tony Hughes, a friend of Connor Murphy, provided an update on the news of the passing. He made a video in which he claimed that Murphy died by drowning in a lake in Bangkok.

“Connor Murphy was living on a golf course in Bangkok, and it's very beautiful, and he has a nice house there,” Hughes said. "It's literally on the water. His back balcony overlooks the water, as you can see from his Instagram and the things he posts.

“So, in the end, he drowned in his backyard lake. There are a lot more things that led up to that, but that is how he ended up passing away: drowning. Up until his passing, he believed he had achieved some superhuman abilities."

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Condolences Pour In For Bodybuilder Despite there being no confirmation, the rumor spread so much on social media that many of the influencer's followers were convinced of his passing. Posts are being made with condolence messages, and comments on his Instagram posts have erupted.

"Damn… Just heard the news about Connor Murphy," said one. "I really liked this guy. Kept following him through all the ups and downs. Pointed so many people to his Natty Plus protocol as a first stop resource before hopping on crazy, hyped based cycles. He’s done quality work."

“Man I remember this guy from years ago in the fitness industry,” wrote another. "Then turned to drugs and since then went insane. It seems he had a mental breakdown/psychosis, jumped into a lake by his place in Thailand running from police, and died. RIP Connor Murphy. 32 years old.

“RIP Connor Murphy. One of the pioneers in the fitness industry died this morning in Thailand at just 32 years old. He drowned,” added one.