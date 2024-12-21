Bengaluru metro’s yellow line gets a makeover with Channapatna toy-inspired pillars. Watch

The iconic Channapatna wooden toys, celebrated for their vibrant colors and traditional craftsmanship, have found a new stage in Bengaluru. The pillars of Namma Metro’s Yellow Line are being painted in themes inspired by these handmade wooden toys, paying homage to the city’s cultural heritage. The pillars of Namma Metro’s Yellow Line are being painted in themes inspired by handmade wooden toys.(X/@Bnglrweatherman)

Channapatna, known as the “Toy Town” of Karnataka, has a rich history dating back to the time of Tipu Sultan, who invited Persian artisans to train local craftspeople. Renowned for their durability, affordability, and eco-friendliness, these toys are a symbol of Karnataka’s artisanal legacy.

As Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) gears up to begin operations of the Yellow Line in January 2025, this cultural nod adds a unique aesthetic to the 19.5 km route connecting RV Road to Bommasandra. Key stations on this line include bustling hubs like BTM Layout, Silk Board Junction, and Electronic City, promising smoother connectivity for commuters.

According to BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao, all necessary approvals from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) are expected by the end of December. “We are aiming to commence operations in January, making the Yellow Line a vital addition to Bengaluru’s metro network,” Rao said.

Streets turn into art galleries

Recently, the streets of Bengaluru were transformed into a vibrant living gallery as part of the Gode BLR Mural Festival, a Bengaluru Hubba 2024 initiative. Celebrating diversity and creativity, the festival has turned everyday urban spaces into visual experiences.

Murals sprung to life across key locations in the city, adding splashes of color and artistry to its streets. From Halasuru to Church Street, Yeshwanthpur Metro, RV Metro, and the Sandal Soap Factory, these murals have created a mesmerising urban canvas showcasing creativity and imagination.

