Bengaluru: The Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] is grappling with a growing sense of frustration and disillusionment within its ranks after its crushing defeat in the Channapatna assembly bypoll. The loss, marking the third consecutive electoral failure for JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who was touted as the party’s future, has sparked questions about the party’s leadership and future direction. Voices of dissent grow within JD(S) after Channapatna loss

Senior party leaders, including GT Devegowda, have raised concerns over HD Kumaraswamy’s approach to decision making, particularly his choice to field his son, Nikhil, without consulting party members. Devegowda criticised the unilateral decision-making process, saying, “Kumaraswamy should have given the ticket to someone else, like Yogeshwar. Nikhil’s defeat has once again shown that the leadership is out of touch with the reality on the ground.”

Nikhil’s defeat — after losing Mandya (2019) and Ramanagara (2023) — has left the JD(S) with just 18 seats in the assembly, significantly reducing its influence. The Channapatna bypoll loss has fuelled a larger debate within the party about whether the Kumaraswamy family has become too dominant in the decision-making process.

The JD(S) faced a major setback during the Lok Sabha elections due to a scandal involving former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and his family. Prajwal has been accused of multiple serious crimes, including sexual assault, abduction and criminal intimidation, and has been in custody since May 31. His father HD Revanna, mother Bhavani, and brother Suraj, although granted bail, continue to face grave charges. This turmoil within the Revanna family gave Kumaraswamy, HD Revanna’s brother, full control of the party, effectively ending a prolonged power struggle within the Deve Gowda family.

Adding to JD(S)’s woes, health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao suggested that party MLAs might switch allegiance, either to the Congress or to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “We don’t know what the next move by JD(S) will be. They (MLAs) may go to BJP or join the Congress. They’ll look for their survival,” Rao told reporters earlier this week. Rao also criticised the JD(S) leadership for “selfish” politics, accusing the Gowda family of failing to nurture outsiders within the party. “Has the family ever nourished the growth of an outsider? There’s no trust,” he said.

Newly elected Congress MLA CP Yogeshwara, who defeated Nikhil in the bypoll, fuelled speculation about potential defections, claiming, “If the Congress high command gives me the go-ahead, I’ll get all JD(S) MLAs to defect.” However, JD(S) leaders dismissed these claims. “Yogeshwar is just spreading false information. All our legislators are united. They will not leave, and his desire will remain a daydream,” said CB Suresh Babu, JD(S) floor leader in the legislative assembly.

In the aftermath of his loss, Nikhil Kumaraswamy expressed his disappointment but remained resolute about the future. “This defeat has caused me pain, undeniably,” he said, adding, “I did not enter this election expecting to lose. I fought hard, but some factors led to our loss. I won’t deceive myself by claiming otherwise.”

Despite his personal disappointment, Nikhil claimed that the party’s journey was far from over. “Our party has endured many defeats, only to rise again like a phoenix. I am a small traveller on this long journey. The party has produced many capable leaders under the guidance of HD Deve Gowda. We will continue the fight.”

While there has been no formal demand for leadership change, some JD(S) leaders have expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s direction under Kumaraswamy. “He was the MLA from this constituency, became the CM, but still could not manage Nikhil’s victory. Then why should he have fielded Nikhil?” questioned GT Devegowda. “He’s already a Union minister with the BJP. He should have given the ticket to someone like Yogeshwara.”

Despite the internal discontent, a faction of JD(S) MLAs has come together to present a united front. In response to reports of defections, the party’s floor leader, CB Suresh Babu, said, “Our MLAs are not political opportunists who switch sides for self-interest or monetary gain. We are bound to the party and the family by a deep, emotional relationship.”

Political analysts have observed that the challenges facing JD(S) go beyond the loss in the Channapatna bypoll. A. Narayana, a political analyst at Azim Premji University, said, “The party has been undergoing a gradual decline for quite some time. The alliance with the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections was an effort to halt this slide, but the Channapatna defeat raises questions about whether that strategy was effective.”

Experts have also noted that the Vokkaliga community, which has traditionally supported JD(S), seems to be shifting its loyalties. “Whenever JD(S) won, it was due to Vokkaliga support, and whenever it lost, it was because the community backed Congress,” a JD(S) leader said on condition of anonymity. This shift in loyalty has been a key factor in JD(S)’s struggle in the Old Mysore region.