PM Modi hails 7.7% growth rate, says ‘no chaos when there are facts’ in customary address before monsoon session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has achieved milestones on the national and international stage and in space, describing them as moments of great pride. He highlighted that the country remained the fastest-growing major economy in the world, with 7.7% growth, even as the crisis in West Asia created obstacles in every sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed India's milestones on the national and international stage in his speech ahead of the Parliament's monsoon session. (HT Photo/ Ajay Aggarwal)

In his customary address before Parliament commences, Modi referred to the youth, their aspirations, and their contributions. The reference came against the backdrop of the Cockroach Janta Party protest over irregularities in the conduct of examinations and paper leaks.

“…I am not speaking of a 56-year-old youth here,” he said in an oblique reference to Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi, who has been questioning the government on the paper leaks.

Also Read I 'Police have been absolutely brutal': Capital turns battlefield as cops use tear gas, batons in clash with protesters

“Young people, aged 28, have planted the nation’s flag in space. This sends a powerful message regarding the potential and aspirations of our country’s youth,” Modi said, referring to space startup Skyroot Aerospace’s launch of India’s first privately developed orbital rocket.

“This sends a powerful message regarding the potential and aspirations of our country’s youth,” he said.

Modi said young people are achieving historic success through patience, self-confidence, and tireless hard work, and called this the greatest strength of the developing India. “The attainable position never causes distress at any time. The vigilant one aspires to it with effort. The great one endures sorrow along with time. His formidable foes are conquered,” he said.

Modi expressed hope for a productive monsoon session of Parliament, where every viewpoint will be respected. He added that when both the monsoon and the monsoon session are proactive, the nation prospers. “The country has embarked on a journey aboard the Reform Express. It is a result of this that India’s youth can undertake such daring feats. A third semiconductor plant has been dedicated to the nation. A few days ago, the Green Hydrogen train was launched, the longest hydrogen train equipped with the most powerful engine.”

Also Read I Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Centre to push Vande Mataram bill on Day 2

He said this is the outcome of the goals of India’s innovators and entrepreneurs. “India is advancing with a growth rate of 7.7%. There is a need to take the country forward through collective effort.”

Modi attributed the situation in West Asia to challenges regarding energy and fertilisers. “At such a time, Parliament needs the experience of all parties, regardless of affiliation,” he said.

Modi said the youth want them to move forward. “May the voices of those dedicated to the nation and driven by patriotism continue to be heard in the House where facts and logic prevail,” he said, even as the Opposition is gearing up to raise issues including the paper leaks, fuel costs, and alleged irregularities in the collection of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Also Read I After CJP's Parliament march, govt opens talks, seeks end to stir, but offers no assurances

Modi hoped the House’s deliberations would be enriched by logic and facts. “I believe that where there are facts, there is no need for chaos. If your logic and facts are strong, there is no need to raise your voice,” he said.

“I hope the discussions in Parliament are conducted with logic and facts. Every voice should find an opportunity to be heard. That is the role of Parliament. I urge all parliamentarians to participate,” he added.