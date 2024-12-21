Bengaluru civic body's ambitious plan to decongest traffic: Double-decker tunnels, flyovers, and more

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released a comprehensive report outlining an ambitious plan to tackle Bengaluru's persistent traffic woes. The entire project is expected to cost approximately ₹ 15,000 crore.

Prepared by Altinok Consulting Engineering, the report proposes a 170-km network of tunnels, elevated corridors, and underpasses aimed at easing congestion and improving mobility across Bengaluru, Indian Express reported.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Traffic Police launches new website with real-time updates and smarter features)

Elevated corridors, tunnels

The plan includes 16 elevated corridors and two major tunnels, spanning 124.7 km and 46 km, respectively. Key routes such as Yeshwanthpur to KR Puram (27 km) and Hebbal to Silk Board (18 km) are expected to significantly cut travel time. For instance, the north-south tunnel from Hebbal to Silk Board is projected to reduce the 90-minute commute to just 20 minutes.

The east-west corridor, a double-decker tunnel stretching 28 km from KR Puram to Nayandahalli, will feature three lanes on the lower deck and two on the upper deck. Its construction cost is estimated at ₹8,913 crore. The entire project is expected to cost approximately ₹15,000 crore.

(Also Read: BJP leader Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA arrests key PFI absconder on arrival from Bahrain)

Despite the ambitious nature of the project, the report highlights environmental benefits such as reduced noise pollution and minimal surface disruption, thanks to the use of tunnel boring machines. However, environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and approvals from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board will be required before work can commence.

(Also Read: Karnataka high court grants interim bail to BJP leader CT Ravi)

New traffic website

The Bengaluru Traffic Police unveiled a redesigned website on Friday, aiming to offer citizens a more seamless and accessible online experience for traffic-related services.

According to PTI, the revamped platform, available at https://btp.karnataka.gov.in, introduces a modern interface, improved navigation, and advanced features designed to make traffic management and enforcement services more efficient, officials announced.