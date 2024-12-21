BJP leader Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA arrests key PFI absconder on arrival from Bahrain

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday apprehended Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, a fugitive linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru. Nettaru was murdered by PFI cadres and members on July 26, 2022

According to PTI report, Sherif was detained upon his arrival from Bahrain at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. A lookout circular had been issued against him following evidence of his involvement in Nettaru’s killing.

Praveen Nettaru, a member of the BJP Yuva Morcha, was brutally murdered on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village, Sullia Taluk, located in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka. The crime was allegedly orchestrated by cadres and members of the PFI.

In this regard, FIR no. 63/2022 dated July 27, 2022, was registered at Bellare Police Station in Dakshina Kannada District and NIA re-registered the case on August 4, 2022, under various provisions of UA(P) Act and IPC.

Sherif’s arrest marks a significant development in the case as the NIA continues its crackdown on individuals associated with the banned organization.

NIA, which took over the investigation on August 4, 2022, has so far arrested 20 persons and chargesheeted 23 accused, including three absconders, in the case. As per NIA investigations, Kodaje Mohammed Sherif was the PFI State Executive Committee member and head of the outfit's service team.

Kodaje, along with the co-accused, was involved in imparting arms training to the service team members in the Freedom Community Hall, Mittur.

Kodaje was also responsible for conveying the instructions for targeted killing after a discussion at the state executive committee of PFI, said the agency. "It was on these instructions that accused Mustafa Paichar and his team had brutally hacked Praveen Nettaru to death."

"The conspiracy was aimed at spreading terror and communal hatred and unrest in the society, NIA investigations further revealed. Investigations to unfold the complete conspiracy and arrest the absconders are continuing," added the NIA.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 16 locations in Karnataka in connection with the brutal murder Nettaru.

(With PTI inputs)