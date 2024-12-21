Menu Explore
Bengaluru Traffic Police launches new website with real-time updates and smarter features

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Dec 21, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Bengaluru Traffic Police's news website, available at https://btp.karnataka.gov.in, introduces a modern interface, improved navigation, and advanced features.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police unveiled a redesigned website on Friday, aiming to offer citizens a more seamless and accessible online experience for traffic-related services.

According to the traffic police, the new website is structured into three key sections: Traffic Management, Enforcement, and Road Safety.
According to the traffic police, the new website is structured into three key sections: Traffic Management, Enforcement, and Road Safety.

According to PTI, the revamped platform, available at https://btp.karnataka.gov.in, introduces a modern interface, improved navigation, and advanced features designed to make traffic management and enforcement services more efficient, officials announced.

Developed by the Centre for e-Governance, Government of Karnataka, the website replaces its older counterpart and focuses on delivering a smoother and smarter digital experience.

According to the traffic police, the new website is structured into three key sections: Traffic Management, Enforcement, and Road Safety, allowing users to quickly access relevant information and tools.

The launch marks a significant step towards improving digital engagement and promoting safer driving practices in the city, officials added.

"By navigating these sections, users can report traffic violations, register complaints and suggestions, pay traffic challans, or dispute challans. Using enhanced data analytics, we can provide a Traffic Situation Map that gives real-time updates on traffic congestion, road closures, and diversions," M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City, told PTI.

“Navigate Bengaluru”

Through the "Navigate Bengaluru" section, the public has access to a dedicated platform that provides route suggestions and live traffic data to help navigate the city more efficiently, he added.

"There is also a separate section with timely traffic alerts and news," Anucheth noted.

(WITH PTI inputs)

