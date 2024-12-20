Bengaluru traffic disrupted for hours after truck driver abandons 16-wheeler on NICE-Hosur road following police clash

Commuters on the Bengaluru’s NICE-Hosur Road near White Feather Convention Centre faced over an hour of traffic chaos on Wednesday evening after a 16-wheel truck, registered in Nagaland, was abandoned in the middle of the road by its driver. The truck was barred from entering Bengaluru during the restricted hours for heavy vehicles, between 4.30 PM and 8 PM.

According to officials, as reported by The New Indian Express, the truck was barred from entering Bengaluru during the restricted hours for heavy vehicles, between 4.30 PM and 8 PM. The driver, frustrated by the restrictions and an on-spot fine of ₹2,000, allegedly argued with police officers before leaving the truck on the road and disappearing with its keys, the report added.

Police personnel faced significant challenges in clearing the obstruction, as the truck was positioned horizontally, blocking all lanes and leaving no space for vehicles to pass. Traffic officers, with the assistance of other truck drivers at the scene, managed to find a workaround. Using keys borrowed from similar trucks, they were able to start the abandoned vehicle and move it to the roadside. It was later relocated near the Electronics City traffic police station for safekeeping.

Rumors of a protest by other truck drivers in support of the errant driver, including allegations that he had been physically assaulted by traffic police, were dismissed by officials. “Body-worn camera footage confirms that no such incident occurred, and there was no protest by other drivers,” said Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic South) according to the publication.

An FIR has been registered against the truck driver, who remains at large. The incident, which occurred around 8 PM, caused significant delays for vehicles on the highway, though traffic police quickly diverted vehicles onto the service road to ease congestion.

Authorities are now working to locate the driver and further investigate the incident.

