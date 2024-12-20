BJP leader R Ashoka alleges custodial torture of CT Ravi, slams ‘goondaraj’ in Karnataka

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and BJP senior leader R Ashoka has accused the Belagavi City Police Commissioner of torturing BJP MLC CT Ravi, who was detained by Khanapur police following an FIR over his remarks against Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Lakshmi Hebbalkar alleged that BJP MLC CT Ravi called her with "obscene word"

Speaking to ANI, Ashoka alleged, “The police station has turned into a Congress party office. As elected representatives, we have been waiting here for over 4-5 hours, but the Police Commissioner refuses to acknowledge our concerns. Ravi was tortured and suffered head injuries while in custody. Karnataka is witnessing a 'goondaraj' under this government. The BJP will stage protests tomorrow. I urge the police to uphold law and order—this government is not permanent.”

(Also Read: BJP MLC CT Ravi arrested for ‘offensive language’ against Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar)

Ravi's legal counsel, Advocate Chetan, expressed similar concerns. "When we learned about the situation, we rushed to Khanapur Police Station but were denied entry for over an hour. Every accused has the right to meet their lawyer during custody or interrogation, but we were prevented from doing so for nearly 1.5 hours. When we finally met Ravi, he informed us of threats to his life and attempted to file an FIR. Although a complaint was drafted, the FIR was not registered by the police. This is a clear instance of high-handedness," he said.

Advocate Chetan added that BJP legislators plan to bring the issue to the assembly floor on Friday, demanding action against the alleged misconduct.

The incident comes amid heightened political tensions in Karnataka, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress-led government of misusing police powers for political vendettas.

He further said that the police are expected to be impartial despite any government ruling in any state.

"CT Ravi was injured while police were forcefully taking him. This is like the emergency situation. We will file complaint before the National Human Rights Commission as well as the Karnataka Human Rights Commission," he added.

He further said that a complaint was drafted but the FIR was not registered by the police.

"We told the Commissioner of Police that they can register a zero FIR if the offence is committed outside the jurisdiction of the Police station. Commissioner of Police was not ready to register the same," he further said.

Belagavi City Police Commissioner Lada Martin said, "From the perspective of law and order, we will not disclose the next location where CT Ravi is being taken."

Earlier Lakshmi Hebbalkar alleged that BJP MLC CT Ravi called her with "obscene word" after the words were exchanged between CT Ravi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar when the BJP MLC allegedly called Rahul Gandhi a drug addict.

The Legislative Council members of Congress filed a complaint with Chairman Basavaraj Horatti after the comment.

Meanwhile, on the basis of Hebbalkar's complaint, CT Ravi was taken away from Suvarna Soudha by the police and taken into custody.

After an FIR was filed over his alleged "derogatory remarks" against Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, BJP MLC CT Ravi on Thursday refuted the claims, calling them baseless.

"It is the habit of the Congress to make false allegations. They did it against Home Minister Amit Shah, and now they are doing the same to me," CT Ravi said while speaking to ANI.

The FIR was filed at the Hirebagewadi Police Station in Belagavi after a complaint was lodged by Hebbalkar.

(With PTI inputs)