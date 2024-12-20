IIM Bangalore caste discrimination row: Karnataka govt directs police action against officials

The Karnataka Social Welfare Department has instructed Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda to initiate action against Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) officials, including Director Dr. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, over allegations of caste discrimination. IIM Bangalore campus.(Mint file)

According to Indian Express report, the directive follows an inquiry by the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) into a complaint filed by Dr. Gopal Das, an associate professor of marketing and a Scheduled Caste (SC) community member. Dr. Das alleged workplace discrimination and humiliation by senior IIM-B officials.

The investigation, triggered by a complaint Dr. Das submitted to President Droupadi Murmu during her January visit to the institute, found evidence of caste-based bias, the report further added.

In a November 26 report, DCRE ADGP Arun Chakravarthy highlighted instances of discrimination, including public disclosure of Dr. Das’s caste through a mass email by the IIM-B director.

The report also noted the institute's failure to establish mechanisms to address grievances of SC and ST employees, as mandated by law.

Dr. Das accused several individuals, including Dr. Krishnan, Dean (Faculty) Dr. Dinesh Kumar, and Board of Governors Chairman Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, of caste-based discrimination. While Dr. Shetty obtained a court stay on proceedings, the government has recommended legal action against the remaining six officials under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the report added.

IIM-B response

In its response, IIM-B refuted the allegations, stating that Dr. Das was denied promotion due to complaints of harassment from doctoral students. The institute emphasised its commitment to diversity and inclusion, citing the existence of a grievance redressal mechanism and compliance with constitutional reservation policies.

IIM-B clarified that Dr. Das was hired as an associate professor, despite applying for a junior role, and had held significant responsibilities. The institute defended its decision to withhold his promotion, citing findings of a committee, which included an SC academic, that upheld the harassment complaints against him.

As of now, Commissioner Dayananda has stated that he has not received the Social Welfare Department's letter.