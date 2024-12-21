Six killed as container truck overturns on car near Bengaluru

Six people lost their lives on Saturday when a container truck overturned onto their car near Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said. The accident took place near Talekere on National Highway 48.(X/@bngdistpol)

The accident took place near Talekere on National Highway 48. The truck, carrying a heavy cargo container, toppled onto the car, crushing the six occupants inside, according to officials, PTI reported.

The accident spot with the rummaged vehicles near Nelamangala has been cleared and the traffic is moving smoothly from both the sides, SP Bengaluru District Police shared on X.

(Also Read: 'North Karnataka gets step-motherly treatment': Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai proposes Bidar-Bengaluru expressway)

The mishap caused significant traffic disruptions on the busy highway, leaving vehicles stranded for hours. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, the report added.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to clear the debris and restore the flow of traffic, while the bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

Further details about the victims and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.

(Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru pub One8 Commune gets notice over fire safety lapses: Report)

3 people die as truck hits car in Mandya

Three people died and another severely injured as a truck hit a car in Mandya district of Karnataka on Saturday, police said.

Four people were travelling in the car when the truck hit it around 11 am in the Maddur taluk. Three of them died while the other person sustained severe injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Bangalore, they added.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused truck driver who has been arrested, a senior police officer said.

(Also Read: Bengaluru metro’s yellow line gets a makeover with Channapatna toy-inspired pillars. Watch)

(With PTI inputs)