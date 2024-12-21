Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru pub One8 Commune gets notice over fire safety lapses: Report

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a notice to One8 Commune, a bar and restaurant co-owned by cricket star Virat Kohli, citing violations of fire safety regulations. The notice follows a complaint lodged by a social activist, prompting the Shantinagar BBMP officials to act.

Located on the sixth floor of Ratnams Complex on Kasturba Road near MG Road, the establishment has come under scrutiny for operating without implementing mandated fire safety measures or obtaining a fire department clearance certificate.

The notice follows a complaint lodged by a social activist, prompting the Shantinagar BBMP officials to act. Despite an earlier notice, the pub failed to respond. The BBMP has now warned of legal action if a reply is not submitted within seven days.

(Also Read: Bengaluru civic body's ambitious plan to decongest traffic: Double-decker tunnels, flyovers, and more)

Repeated violations

This is not the first time One8 Commune has faced regulatory issues. An FIR was filed earlier at the Cubbon Park Police Station after the pub was found operating beyond permitted hours during police night patrols.

The establishment was reportedly open after 1 am, violating city rules, and played loud music, drawing complaints from nearby residents.

According to NDTV, complainant Venkatesh said, "Many restaurants, bars, and pubs in high-rise buildings across Bengaluru are operating without any fire safety measures in place. In the past, fire accidents in Bengaluru have led to significant loss of life and injuries. For instance, during the Carlton Towers fire caused by a short circuit, people jumped off the building in an attempt to save their lives."

(Also Read: Derogatory remarks case: BJP workers welcome CT Ravi at party headquarters in Bengaluru after bail)

Opened in December 2023, the Bengaluru branch of One8 Commune is part of a chain with outlets in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Spread over three floors with bohemian decor, it offers a luxurious dining experience. Guests seated near the windows can enjoy partial views of a cricket field.

(Also Read: Bengaluru metro’s yellow line gets a makeover with Channapatna toy-inspired pillars. Watch)