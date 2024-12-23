Menu Explore
Bengaluru Volvo car crash: Truck driver’s surgery postponed as probe continues

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Dec 23, 2024 01:02 PM IST

The victims, who were traveling from Bengaluru to their hometown in Vijayapura, died on the spot.

The surgery of the truck driver involved in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of six people on Saturday in Bengaluru’s Nelamangala has been delayed.

The accident occurred on National Highway 48 near Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.(X/drivesmart_IN)
The accident occurred on National Highway 48 near Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.(X/drivesmart_IN)

The driver, identified as Harsif Ansari from Jharkhand, is set to undergo leg surgery on Monday, after which he will be taken into custody, according to the police as reported by The New Indian Express.

The accident occurred on Tumakuru Road near Talakere, when a container truck carrying cement poles toppled and crushed a Volvo SUV, killing a Bengaluru-based software company's CEO, his wife, and their three children.

The victims, who were traveling from Bengaluru to their hometown in Vijayapura, died on the spot when the truck lost control and crossed over to the opposite lane.

The police are currently waiting for Ansari's discharge from the hospital to continue their investigation. They have seized the truck involved in the incident and registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), accusing the driver of causing death by negligence, the report further added.

Investigations are being led by the DySP of Nelamangala Traffic Police.

(Also Read: Six killed as container truck overturns on car near Bengaluru)

What truck driver said

According to PTI, the Jharkhand-based truck driver, Arif, who was hospitalised with injuries sustained during the accident, claimed that there was a car ahead of his truck, and that he was going at 40 kmph.

"The car driver applied sudden brakes and I lost control of my vehicle. To save the car, I turned the steering wheels towards the road divider on the right. But then I saw another car, and took a left again. Due to this, the container which was loaded with steel fell," he added.

The truck driver was unaware that a SUV car got crushed beneath his vehicle and that it led to the death of six of the family, police said.

(Also Read: Horrific Bengaluru accident that killed CEO, his family in Volvo sparks debate on road safety)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Follow Us On