Bengaluru Volvo car crash: Truck driver’s surgery postponed as probe continues

The surgery of the truck driver involved in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of six people on Saturday in Bengaluru’s Nelamangala has been delayed. The accident occurred on National Highway 48 near Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.(X/drivesmart_IN)

The driver, identified as Harsif Ansari from Jharkhand, is set to undergo leg surgery on Monday, after which he will be taken into custody, according to the police as reported by The New Indian Express.

The accident occurred on Tumakuru Road near Talakere, when a container truck carrying cement poles toppled and crushed a Volvo SUV, killing a Bengaluru-based software company's CEO, his wife, and their three children.

The victims, who were traveling from Bengaluru to their hometown in Vijayapura, died on the spot when the truck lost control and crossed over to the opposite lane.

The police are currently waiting for Ansari's discharge from the hospital to continue their investigation. They have seized the truck involved in the incident and registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), accusing the driver of causing death by negligence, the report further added.

Investigations are being led by the DySP of Nelamangala Traffic Police.

What truck driver said

According to PTI, the Jharkhand-based truck driver, Arif, who was hospitalised with injuries sustained during the accident, claimed that there was a car ahead of his truck, and that he was going at 40 kmph.

"The car driver applied sudden brakes and I lost control of my vehicle. To save the car, I turned the steering wheels towards the road divider on the right. But then I saw another car, and took a left again. Due to this, the container which was loaded with steel fell," he added.

The truck driver was unaware that a SUV car got crushed beneath his vehicle and that it led to the death of six of the family, police said.

