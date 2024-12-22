Horrific Bengaluru accident that killed CEO, his family in Volvo sparks debate on road safety

A devastating road accident near Bengaluru that claimed the lives of six members of a family on Saturday has sparked a debate on whether cars made to be safe are effective on unsafe roads. The family was traveling in a Volvo SUV when a container truck overturned and crushed their vehicle, killing everyone inside. The accident occurred on National Highway 48 near Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.(X/drivesmart_IN)

How did the accident occur?

A preliminary investigation by the police has revealed the sequence of events leading to the tragic accident that claimed six lives. An Eicher truck, carrying aluminum pillars weighing several tonnes, was en route to Bengaluru when the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle ahead.

Traveling at high speed, the truck veered off course, crossed the median, and overturned onto a Volvo car heading towards Tumakuru. The impact was catastrophic, leaving the car severely damaged. The truck also collided with a tempo before coming to a halt, though the damage to the tempo was minimal.

The shocking moment when the truck crushed the Volvo was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Police are currently analyzing the footage as part of their ongoing investigation into the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrayagappa Gaul (48), his wife Gaurabai (42), and their relatives Vijayalakshmi (36), John (16), Deeksha (12), and Arya (6). The family was on their way to Vijayapura when the tragedy struck.

Who is Chandram Yegapagol?

Chandram Yegapagol, the CEO and managing director of IAST software solutions, was a prominent figure in Bengaluru's tech industry. A resident of HSR Layout, Yegapagol hailed from Morbagi village in Maharashtra's Sangli district.

Yegapagol's educational background boasts impressive credentials. He held a diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from GPT Gulbarga and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in the same discipline from the esteemed National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) Surathkal, as per his LinkedIn profile.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver, Arif, lost control of the vehicle while trying to save a car that suddenly stopped in front of him. The truck jumped the divider and crashed into the Volvo SUV.

The family was on the way to Vijayapura when the accident occurred. As the truck fell on it, the car was badly mangled and the bodies were dismembered, a police officer said.

Raging debate on social media

The accident has sparked a conversation on social media about road safety, with many users pointing out that even the safest cars cannot save lives if others on the road are driving recklessly.

DriveSmart, a social media handle dedicated to promoting road safety, shared disturbing images from the accident site where a Volvo SUV was crushed by a container truck, claiming six lives.

The X handle issued a stark warning, stating, "This pic is a reminder that being safer on the road is not achieved by a safer car alone. Safe Roads + Safe Driver + Safe Car --> All three are essential for safety (sic)."

Some users, responding to the post, said that while Volvo is renowned for manufacturing safe vehicles, no car can withstand the crushing weight of a container loaded with aluminum.

Others took to tagging Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging the government to implement stricter rules and regulations to ensure road safety, highlighting the need for more robust measures to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.

Recently during a debate on road safety in the Parliament, Union Minister stated that the number of accidents has gone up significantly. "Forget about reducing the number of accidents, I have no hesitation to admit that it has been increased. This is one area where our department has not achieved success," Gadkari said during the Winter session of the Parliament.

He also expressed discontent over the fact that despite so many people dying in road accidents, there is still no fear of law. "Some do not wear helmets, some jump red signal," he said during the Question Hour, while describing the "strange" situation.

The union minister noted that parking of trucks on road is a major cause for accidents and many of the trucks don't follow lane discipline.

According to government data, over 1.78 lakh people died in road accidents in India last year. This is about 470 deaths every day and a majority of victims are in the 18-34 years age group.