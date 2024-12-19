'If you had children for fun…': Nitin Gadkari on why live-in relationships are wrong

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that live-in relationships and same-sex marriages are "against the rules of society" and these would lead to the collapse of social structure. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari speaks during a workshop on 'Electric Vehicle Fire Mitigation', in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (PTI)

Responding to a question about his views on live-in relationships during a YouTube interview, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways remarked that live-in relationships were "wrong."

“I went to the British Parliament in London where I met the Prime Minister and the foreign minister and they asked what the biggest issue in their country was. I said poverty, unemployment, starvation etc. When I asked them the same question, they said the biggest issue in European countries was that majority young population was not getting married,” Nitin Gadkari said in the interview with independent journalist Samdish Bhatia.

Gadkari on live-in relationships

On being asked how that affects a country, Gadkari said, “How will children be born, what will be their future.”

"If you dismantle the social lifestyle, what kind of impact will it have on people?" Gadkari added.

Addressing whether India needs more or fewer children, the minister said, "That’s not the question. It is the duty of parents to have children and raise them properly… If you some day say you have had children for fun and then just look on without responsibility, this won't work."

“Why is this society stable, the proportion of ladies and gents is right, tomorrow if the proportion of ladies will be 1500 and men will be 1000 then we would have to permit men to have two wives,” Gadkari said, adding that same-sex marriage would "lead to the collapse of the social structure."

When asked whether divorces should be banned in an "ideal India," Gadkari responded, “Of course not. But live-in relationships are not good.”

Gadkari concluded by saying that society will ultimately decide its own norms, adding that he only pointed out what he believed to be wrong.