Nitin Gadkari names 4 Indian states with highest number of road accidents

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari recently revealed top 4 states in India with the highest number of road accidents. Union Minister of Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour. (ANI/Sansad TV)

Speaking during the Parliament winter session on Friday, Gadkari said that 1,78,000 lives are claimed by road accidents every year and 60 per cent of the victims are in the age group of 18-34 years.

The minister highlighted that at the start of his term at his office, he had said that by the end of 2024 accidents and fatalities would be reduced by 50 per cent. "Forget about reducing the number of accidents, I have no hesitation to admit that it has been increased. This is one area where our department has not achieved success," Gadkari added.

Gadkari revealed the top Indian states with the highest number of road accidents:

Uttar Pradesh: 23,652 Tamil Nadu: 18,347 Maharashtra: 15,366 Madhya Pradesh: 13,798

Further, he mentioned that Delhi is the worst hit city, with more than 1,457 deaths, followed by Bengaluru with 915 fatalities and Jaipur with 850 deaths, The Indian Express reported.

Gadkari expressed discontent over the fact that despite so many people dying in road accidents, there is still no fear of law. "Some do not wear helmets, some jump red signal," he said during the Question Hour, while describing the "strange" situation.

The union minister noted that parking of trucks on road is a major cause for accidents and many of the trucks don't follow lane discipline.

He has also ordered authorities to follow international standards in making bus body in India. There has to be a hammer near a bus window so that it can be broken easily in case of accidents, he said.

Further, he said whenever he goes to attend international conference, he feels embarrassed to talk about the road safety system in India. "I try to hide my face," Gadkari said.

The minister recalled how he and his family met with a major accident some years ago, saying that he needed to be hospitalised for a long time. "By the grace of God, I and my family were saved. So I have my personal experience of accidents," he said.