Another Karnataka soldier succumbs to injuries in Poonch accident, one month before his wedding: Report

ByHT News Desk
Dec 30, 2024 01:09 PM IST

The 28-year-old Deevin Palangoti was critically injured when a military vehicle plunged into a gorge.

A soldier from Karnataka’s Kodagu, succumbed to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident near a forward post in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, last Tuesday.

Mangled remains of an army vehicle after it met with an accident in Poonch on Tuesday. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Mangled remains of an army vehicle after it met with an accident in Poonch on Tuesday. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The 28-year-old Deevin Palangoti was critically injured when a military vehicle plunged into a gorge. Despite receiving medical care, Deevin passed away, marking the fourth soldier from Karnataka to die in the incident, Times of India reported.

Deevin, who hailed from Siddapur Alur in Kodagu, had dedicated ten years of his life serving in the Indian Army. He was the only son of Jaya and the late Prakash. His death comes just months before his scheduled wedding in January 2025, a union the family had eagerly anticipated, the report added.

The news of his passing came as his mother, was by his side in Srinagar, where he had been receiving treatment. According to TOI, Deevin had sustained grave injuries, affecting several of his organs. Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda, who had been in regular contact with doctors at the hospital in Srinagar, expressed his profound sorrow. "Deevin’s sacrifice for our country will never be forgotten," Dr Gowda said according to the publication.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer KC Wadiyar also expressed shock and condolences over the soldier’s death.

3 Karnataka soldiers cremated

three soldiers of the Indian Army, who were among five who died in Poonch, were laid to rest with full military honours at their respective hometowns on Thursday.

The soldiers, part of the 11 Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, were among five personnel who died when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 300-foot-deep gorge during duty.

The deceased soldiers were Subedar Dayanand Tirukannavar (44) from Belagavi, Sepoy Mahesh Nagappa Marigond (25) from Bagalkot, and Lance Naik Anoop Poojari (33) from Kundapur. Subedar Tirukannavar, a 25-year veteran of the Indian Army, was due to retire in a year.

The mortal remains of Subedar Tirukannavar and Sepoy Marigond were flown to Sambra airport in Belagavi late Wednesday night. On Thursday, their remains were kept at the KGS School premises for public homage. Chief minister Siddaramaiah along with social welfare minister HC Mahadevappa and women and child welfare minister Laxmi Hebbalkar paid their respects in a solemn ceremony.

