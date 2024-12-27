3 Karnataka soldiers who died in Poonch cremated

The three soldiers of the Indian Army, who were among five who died in an accident in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir, were laid to rest with full military honours at their respective hometowns on Thursday. Chief minister Siddaramaiah pays his last respects to the mortal remains of soldiers Dayanand Thirukannanvar and Mahesh Marigonda, who lost their lives in the line of duty in J&K's Poonch, at the Army War Memorial, in Belagavi, on Thursday (PTI)

The soldiers, part of the 11 Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, were among five personnel who died when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 300-foot-deep gorge during duty.

The deceased soldiers were Subedar Dayanand Tirukannavar (44) from Belagavi, Sepoy Mahesh Nagappa Marigond (25) from Bagalkot, and Lance Naik Anoop Poojari (33) from Kundapur. Subedar Tirukannavar, a 25-year veteran of the Indian Army, was due to retire in a year.

The mortal remains of Subedar Tirukannavar and Sepoy Marigond were flown to Sambra airport in Belagavi late Wednesday night. On Thursday, their remains were kept at the KGS School premises for public homage. Chief minister Siddaramaiah along with social welfare minister HC Mahadevappa and women and child welfare minister Laxmi Hebbalkar paid their respects in a solemn ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Brigadier Joydeep Mukherjee of the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Centre said, “The vehicle carrying the soldiers had fallen into a 300-foot-deep gorge. Three of them were from Karnataka and two from Maharashtra. We are soldiers, and our lives are dedicated to the nation.”

Later in the day, Sepoy Marigond’s remains were transported to Mahalingapur in Rabkavi taluk, where his final rites were conducted with full military and state honours. Subedar Tirukannavar’s remains were laid to rest in his village, Panta Balekundri. His wife, Nanda, received the Tricolour draped over his coffin.

Lance Naik Anoop Poojari’s mortal remains were flown to Mangaluru airport before being transported to Kundapur. They were kept for public viewing at the Bijadi Padu government school grounds. BJP MPs Brijesh Chowta and Kota Srinivasa Poojary received the remains at the airport earlier in the day.

At the War Memorial in Belagavi, Siddaramaiah offered floral tributes to Subedar Tirukannavar and Sepoy Marigond. Addressing the media, he said, “The lives and careers of soldiers are of the highest honour. It is deeply saddening that soldiers from our state have been martyred in an accident. I pray for the peace of their souls and share in the grief of their families.”

He also assured that the state government would provide all necessary support to the bereaved families.

The accident occurred when the soldiers’ vehicle, travelling from Nilam Headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post, veered off the road and fell into the gorge. Brigadier Mukherjee confirmed that a quick reaction team (QRT) from the regiment immediately reached the site to carry out rescue and relief operations.