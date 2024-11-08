Bengaluru vendor’s viral ad challenges Zepto and Blinkit’s coconut prices: 'Our price only…’

A coconut vendor in Bengaluru has come up with a smart advertisement that’s quickly catching people’s attention. The vendor put up a poster claiming that the quick commerce apps like Zepto, Blinkit, and BigBasket charge between ₹70 and ₹80 for coconuts, but a customer can get it at the local shop for just ₹55. The advertisement, highlighting the price difference, has gone viral and sparked a wave of interest among customers. Bengaluru vendor offers coconuts at a lower rate than Zepto and Blinkit, sparking a discussion about charges on grocery apps. (Screengrab X/@peakbengaluru)

This advertisement was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @peakbengaluru with the caption, “Will quick commerce affect roadside coconut vendors?”.

Quick commerce apps have made shopping more convenient by delivering products quickly, but they often come with higher prices compared to local vendors. This price gap has led to concerns about how these platforms might affect small businesses.

Take a look at the post here:

Many customers are impressed by the lower price and the vendor’s ability to connect with the community through this creative ad.

Here's how people reacted to this viral post:

One of the users, @learn_x1, commented, “Yes, in Delhi, roadside ones are quoting ₹80 and Blinkit less than that”.

A second user, @shilpamurthy81, appreciating the creativity of the vendor commented, “I like the smiley below”.

This advertisement was posted on November 7, 2024, and since then it has garnered more than 8,000 views.

In a hilarious incident, a man from the UAE shared a post about how he could get a PS5 delivered to his home in just 23 minutes. However, his share didn't sit well with the desi X users, who quickly pointed out that Zomato's Blinkit has been delivering the same product in a much shorter time.