Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty spotted at Third Wave Coffee in Bengaluru, pose for selfies

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty were spotted at an outlet of popular coffee chain, Third Wave Coffee, in Bengaluru recently. Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty seen placing orders at a Third Wave Coffee outlet in Bengaluru. (X)

The power couple was seen placing orders at the counter, following which they sat at a table. They also happily posed for selfies with people at the cafe.

While Sunak, 44, was dressed in his trademark white shirt and black trousers, Akshata Murty chose a simple, pastel kurta.

Rishi Sunaka and Akshata Murty, along with his in-laws, NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, also visited the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in south Bengaluru's Jayanagar this week. The family sought the blessings of Guru Raghavendra during the auspicious month of Kartik.

(Also Read: Bengaluru woman finds hidden camera at Third Wave Coffee outlet’s toilet, accused staffer sacked)

Incidentally, British royals King Charles and Camilla were also in Bengaluru recently on a quiet visit to a luxury wellness retreat in Bengaluru's Whitefield.

Rishi Sunak served as the prime minister of the United Kingdom from October 2022 until his resignation in July last year, making history as the first British-Indian leader. He was succeeded by Keir Starmer in 2024, a former barrister who entered the British parliament in 2015.