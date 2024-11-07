Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty spotted at Third Wave Coffee in Bengaluru, pose for selfies

ByShylaja Varma
Nov 07, 2024 11:22 AM IST

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty had earlier visited Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty were spotted at an outlet of popular coffee chain, Third Wave Coffee, in Bengaluru recently.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty seen placing orders at a Third Wave Coffee outlet in Bengaluru. (X)
Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty seen placing orders at a Third Wave Coffee outlet in Bengaluru. (X)

The power couple was seen placing orders at the counter, following which they sat at a table. They also happily posed for selfies with people at the cafe.

While Sunak, 44, was dressed in his trademark white shirt and black trousers, Akshata Murty chose a simple, pastel kurta.

Rishi Sunaka and Akshata Murty, along with his in-laws, NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, also visited the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in south Bengaluru's Jayanagar this week. The family sought the blessings of Guru Raghavendra during the auspicious month of Kartik.

(Also Read: Bengaluru woman finds hidden camera at Third Wave Coffee outlet’s toilet, accused staffer sacked)

Incidentally, British royals King Charles and Camilla were also in Bengaluru recently on a quiet visit to a luxury wellness retreat in Bengaluru's Whitefield.

Rishi Sunak served as the prime minister of the United Kingdom from October 2022 until his resignation in July last year, making history as the first British-Indian leader. He was succeeded by Keir Starmer in 2024, a former barrister who entered the British parliament in 2015.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //