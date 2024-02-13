Narayana Murthy enjoying icecream with daughter Akshata in Bengaluru in viral photo

A recent picture capturing Britain's first Lady Akshata Murty and her father, Infosys founder Narayan Murthy, enjoying a casual outing together at a renowned ice-cream parlour in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has taken social media by storm. In the picture, Akshata is seen sitting next to her father at Bengaluru's Corner House ice creams in Jayanagar. (X/@devipsingh)

The image of the daughter-father duo savouring family time went viral after being shared on various social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the picture, Akshata, who is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is seen sitting next to her father at Bengaluru's Corner House ice creams in Jayanagar. Both were casually dressed and posed for the camera holding their ice cream cups.

A user on X said, “Place was packed.... they came quietly and bought their ice cream . Rich but live a common life . This the greatness that Mr Narayana Murthy carries along.”

Another user said in a post, “Britain's First Lady Akshata Murty with her Father Shri Narayan Murthy at Corner House in Jayanagar Bangaluru...🙂Beauty in simplicity is the idea that beauty can be found in things that are simple, unadorned, and uncomplicated”

Last week, Akshata, accompanied by her parents, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy, attended the launch event of author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's latest book titled “An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy.”

The event took place at St Joseph's College of Commerce in Bengaluru and featured the Infosys founder sharing nostalgic anecdotes about his first encounter with Sudha during the early 1970s. Sudha, an avid reader, was captivated by the extensive book collection of Murthy's roommate, which served as the catalyst for their initial connection.

At the book launch, Narayana Murthy, along with his wife, provided insights into their life. Attendees at the event were captivated by the tale of the couple's initial encounter. Their son Rohan Murty attended the event alongside Akshata and her daughters, Anoushka and Krishna.