Meet Tukaram Mundhe: 25 transfers in 21 years, now the face of food safety raids across Maharashtra

Several manufacturers, wholesalers, eateries and retailers in Maharashtra are being subjected to intense scrutiny over the past two months, given the significant increase in the state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raids in several places. Under Tukaram Mundhe's leadership, raids have been conducted on wholesalers, manufacturers, retailers, and eateries in Maharashtra. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

At the centre of this wave is officer Tukawam Mundhe, who took charge in May, and since then, a crackdown on food adulteration has drawn enhanced focus.

The FDA recently suspended the food business licence of the Mumbai-based Parsi Dairy Farm Pvt Ltd. The action was part of a massive statewide enforcement drive that reportedly resulted in the seizure of food products worth over ₹1.90 crore.

The FDA suspended the food business licence of the chain after finding serious food safety and hygiene violations, officials informed on Thursday, as reported by news agency PTI.

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The crackdown was a part of a special statewide inspection campaign conducted on July 14 and 15, during which the FDA teams inspected dairy units, food manufacturers, restaurants and vendors across Maharashtra, officials added.

Who is Tukaram Mundhe? IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe took charge as Maharashtra’s FDA commissioner on May 25. Since then, the FDA has conducted raids across Maharashtra on wholesalers, manufacturers, retailers, and eateries. In the process, when serious violations were found, licences were suspended, samples were seized, and more such action was undertaken, as per a previous HT report.

The number of transfers he has seen surpass his years in the field -- 25 transfers in a 21-year career so far.

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Meanwhile, earlier, under the "Safe Food, Safe Medicines, Safe Maharashtra" campaign, Maharashtra FDA seized stocks of Aciloc 150 and Aciloc 300 worth approximately ₹2.45 crore.

Furthermore, a total market recall of the brand over deceptive labelling and branding concerns was ordered.

"Any confusion caused by a medicine's brand name among patients, doctors, or pharmacists, leading to the dispensing of the wrong medicine, is a matter of grave public health concern," FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said, according to news agency ANI.

"Compliance with regulations governing drug branding, labelling, and marketing, while ensuring patient safety, must remain paramount. Safe medicines are a fundamental right of every citizen, and safeguarding that right is our highest responsibility," he added.

Siya's father faces FDA wrath Notably, one FDA action drew attention recently as the Maharashtra FDA issued a notice to a spice and dry fruits shop owned by the family of Siya Goyal, who is currently accused in the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal.

Praveen Goyal, Siya Goyal's father, told reporters on Thursday that he was cooperating with the murder investigation, but alleged that he and his family were being unnecessarily harassed, as per PTI.

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The shop located at Market Yard in the heart of Pune city is operated by M/s BG Goyal and Company, a firm owned by the family of Siya Goyal. Following the FDA inspection, the shop was reportedly asked to stop business operations until further orders.

Siya Goyal, 20, and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, 22, are accused of pushing her fiancé Ketan Agarwal, 25, off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18 during a trek. The case has garnered widespread attention and sent shockwaves across the country.

A court at Vadgaon Maval in the district on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary.