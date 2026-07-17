Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz sanctioned by ICC for breaching anti-doping code: 'Substance abuse'

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz has accepted a sanction under the ICC Anti-Doping Code after testing positive for a prohibited substance, with his period of ineligibility set to be reduced upon successful completion of a treatment programme. Nawaz admitted to the anti-doping rule violation and established that the substance had been consumed outside of competition and was not intended to enhance his sporting performance. Mohammad Nawaz sanctioned by the ICC for doping. (AP)

The doping test was conducted after the conclusion of the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Colombo.

“The 32-year-old tested positive for a Substance of Abuse (Carboxy-THC) under the ICC Anti-Doping Code following a doping test carried out after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 7 February,” the ICC stated in an official release.

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Under the terms of the sanction, Nawaz initially received a three-month suspension, effective from May 1, 2026, the date on which he voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension. However, the ban will be reduced to one month once he successfully completes an ICC-approved substance abuse treatment programme.

Having already served two-and-a-half months under the provisional suspension and committed to the required treatment, Nawaz's provisional suspension has now also been lifted.

“If he completes the rehabilitation programme to the ICC's satisfaction, he will not have to serve any additional period of ineligibility,” the ICC stated.

All you need to know In accordance with the ICC Anti-Doping Code, all of Nawaz's results from Pakistan's T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands on February 7, along with any subsequent matches played before May 1, 2026, have been disqualified.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the ICC had reached out to inform them about Nawaz's potential wrongdoing.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about this matter, and PCB has begun the due process. The results of this process will be communicated to the ICC today,” the PCB had said in a statement to ESPNCricinfo in April 2026.

Nawaz played all seven games for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka, where the Green Shirts were eliminated in the Super Eight stage. He scored just 15 runs and picked up seven wickets during the tournament.

Nawaz last played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Multan Sultans, where he scored 54 runs in the 10 matches he played, and also scalped six wickets.