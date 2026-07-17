Don't know what to do with leftover chicken curry? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious leftover chicken toast recipe

The recipe is easy and can be your go-to meal when you need something quick and comforting. It uses your last night's chicken curry and turns it into a gooey treat you can eat as a snack or for breakfast and lunch.

On October 28, 2024, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a delicious leftover chicken toast recipe on his official website. “Savour the deliciousness of leftover chicken curry transformed into crispy, cheesy toasts topped with fresh cherry tomatoes and coriander,” he wrote on his website.

Leftovers are often a headache when you don't know how to use them creatively. Mostly, the aim is not to let anything go to waste. Moreover, as people become more health-conscious, protein has gained popularity, and chicken often becomes the most common leftover in kitchens. Revamping the same old curries and pan-cooked chicken can get boring. We have a healthy, delicious recipe for you to try at home.

Ingredients 1 foot-long bread

Butter for applying

½ cup leftover chicken curry

5 to 6 cherry tomatoes, quartered

150 grams processed cheese block

4 to 6 teaspoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

Method 1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. Cut the bread into slices and arrange on a baking tray. Apply butter to one side of each bread slice, then bake in the preheated oven for five to six minutes.

3. Bring the bread slices out of the oven, arrange a portion of leftover chicken curry, arrange some cherry tomato quarters, grate some cheese over each slice and sprinkle some coriander leaves. Place it back in the preheated oven for five to six minutes. If you don't have an oven, you can toast the slices in a pan or toaster.

4. Bring the toasts out of the oven, arrange them on a serving plate, and serve them hot.

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Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.