Don't know what to do with leftover chicken curry? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious leftover chicken toast recipe
Transform your leftover chicken curry into delicious cheesy toasts with chef Sanjeev Kapoor's easy recipe that minimises waste and maximises flavour.
Leftovers are often a headache when you don't know how to use them creatively. Mostly, the aim is not to let anything go to waste. Moreover, as people become more health-conscious, protein has gained popularity, and chicken often becomes the most common leftover in kitchens. Revamping the same old curries and pan-cooked chicken can get boring. We have a healthy, delicious recipe for you to try at home.
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Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's leftover chicken toast
On October 28, 2024, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a delicious leftover chicken toast recipe on his official website. “Savour the deliciousness of leftover chicken curry transformed into crispy, cheesy toasts topped with fresh cherry tomatoes and coriander,” he wrote on his website.
The recipe is easy and can be your go-to meal when you need something quick and comforting. It uses your last night's chicken curry and turns it into a gooey treat you can eat as a snack or for breakfast and lunch.
Here's how to make this chicken recipe with leftovers:
- Preparation time: 10 to 15 minutes
- Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes
- Serves: Four people
Ingredients
1 foot-long bread
Butter for applying
½ cup leftover chicken curry
5 to 6 cherry tomatoes, quartered
150 grams processed cheese block
4 to 6 teaspoons chopped fresh coriander leaves
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
2. Cut the bread into slices and arrange on a baking tray. Apply butter to one side of each bread slice, then bake in the preheated oven for five to six minutes.
3. Bring the bread slices out of the oven, arrange a portion of leftover chicken curry, arrange some cherry tomato quarters, grate some cheese over each slice and sprinkle some coriander leaves. Place it back in the preheated oven for five to six minutes. If you don't have an oven, you can toast the slices in a pan or toaster.
4. Bring the toasts out of the oven, arrange them on a serving plate, and serve them hot.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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