Start Your Busy Morning Right With This Nutritious And Quick Oats Upma Recipe For A Healthy Breakfast

Right after you snooze the alarm in the morning, a race against time starts. Between packing lunches, responding to emails, and the racing clocks, breakfast often gets skipped. To ensure you don’t replace the first meal of the day with a sugary beverage or a protein bar, try this oats upma recipe. Healthy Oats Upma Recipe (Freepik)

It’s super easy to make, wouldn’t require much kitchen time, and can also be prepped in advance. Swapping the traditionally used rava or suji to make upma, this recipe includes rolled oats to make your breakfast healthier.

Unlike other South Indian recipes, oats upma doesn’t require any fermentation, soaking, or elaborate prepping. In under 20 minutes of chopping and cooking, your breakfast will be ready to serve or packed into lunchboxes.

Made with a colourful blend of vegetables, oats upma is rich in fibre. It can further be made healthier by adding protein sources like paneer, tofu, or boiled chickpeas. Also, since oats are gluten-free, the recipe is an impeccable option for people with an intolerance to gluten.