Why an IIT alum’s hospital delivery experience with Blinkit is winning the internet

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 31, 2024 06:53 AM IST

An IIT grad’s post about ordering from Blinkit has sparked a wave of comments on social media, with many sharing their personal experiences.

Online grocery delivery services have become essential to modern life, especially in urban areas. People often use these platforms not just from the comfort of their homes but also from workplaces, hotels, travelling, and sometimes even hospitals. An IIT Bombay alum shared a post on X highlighting this service of Blinkit with a special message from the company.

An IIt grad’s post about Blinkit’s service has gone viral. (REUTERS)
An IIt grad’s post about Blinkit’s service has gone viral. (REUTERS)

X user Sanjeet Sahoo shared a screenshot showing the delivery details. Alongside, he wrote, “My heart goes out to the person who has thought of optimising for this, thanks Blinkit.”

His screenshot shows an option informing the user that their order has been prioritised. It is followed by a line that reads, “We have noticed your order is from a hospital. Sending you and your dear ones our warm wishes.”

Check out the post here:

What did social media say?

Social media users were impressed with the post, with many sharing stories of their own. A doctor wrote, “Definitely a Nobel step. I ordered some stuff from hospital today through Blinkit and called the delivery person to ask him to deliver to our room. I was skeptical that he might give reasons like no parking. But, he delivered it to our room without any questions. Thank you people for your empathy.”

Another added, “High time to call out and thank people/teams who come out with such ideas. Prime example of humane design.” A third joined, “These small small features create great customer loyalty for Blinkit. Their print feature is also a saviour!” A fourth posted, “The world's at its best when people care about people.”

What are your thoughts about the post?

