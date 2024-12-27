Bengaluru tops in flavored condom and underwear sales. What Swiggy Instamart 2024 report revealed?

The quick-commerce ecosystem in urban India is seeing rapid growth with consumers preferring the convenience of ordering essentials from their homes. Swiggy revealed their annual data of its Instamart wing and Bengaluru topped the chart in terms of cities with most condom sales. Swiggy also revealed that the sales of condoms saw a steep growth between 10 pm and 11 pm. Swiggy revealed that the sales of condoms saw a steep growth between 10 pm and 11 pm(REUTERS)

What Bengaluru ordered in 2024?

In its annual report, Swiggy said, "1 in every 140 orders comprises a sexual wellness product. The top spender on condoms for the year hailed from Bengaluru." Along with condoms, the people of Bengaluru also ordered masala chips and Kurkure during the late night. "When the clock inches towards midnight, the carts go wild! The peak time for stealthy orders was between 10-11 PM. Stealth items of choice: Masala-flavoured chips, Kurkure, and—wait for it—flavoured condoms," it further said.

The most number of inner-ware sales in Swiggy Instamart were also from Bengaluru this year. "Leading the pack, Bengaluru ordered as much underwear as Hyderabad and Mumbai combined," the data said.

Bengaluru also saw a high number of pooja and party essential sales, balancing the both rituals in tech capital. According to the report, Bengaluru users ordered 1.8 times more wine and shot glasses, particularly during Diwali celebrations, when compared to the other cities. The people of Bengaluru also ordered more toothbrushes than people of any other city in India.

Meanwhile, cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi gave tough competition to Bengaluru in terms of ordering essentials on Swiggy Instamart.

Swiggy earlier also revealed the data of food items most people preferred in 2024. A Bengaluru man reportedly spent ₹49,900 on pasta in the year 2024, according to the food delivery giant which was recently listed for the public.