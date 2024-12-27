Bangalore University postpones MBA exam after public holiday declared for Manmohan Singh

Bangalore University (BU) has decided to reschedule its second-semester MBA exam, which was originally planned for December 27. This move comes after the Karnataka state government declared a public holiday following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday night. Manmohan Singh, then India’s finance minister, in a photo from October 24, 1991. (HT Archive)(HT_PRINT)

According to a Times of India report, the university made the announcement early on Friday morning, confirming that the exam would be postponed. A new date for the exam will be shared with students soon.

The notification issued by BU's Registrar (Evaluation), Srinivas C, stated, "In view of the state government's declaration of a public holiday in honor of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, the MBA (2nd semester) exam scheduled for today (27-12-2024) has been postponed. A revised exam date will be announced shortly", the report added.

Manmohan Singh, the former Indian prime minister whose economic reforms made his country a global powerhouse, died at the age of 92 on Thursday.

Singh was taken to a hospital in New Delhi after he lost consciousness at his home on Thursday, but could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at 9.51 pm local time, according to a statement by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Singh, who held office from 2004 to 2014, is credited with having overseen an economic boom in Asia's fourth-largest economy in his first term, although slowing growth in later years marred his second stint.

Scholarships, PhD and more

Born in 1932 in the mud-house village of Gah in what is now Pakistan, Singh studied economics to find a way to eradicate poverty in India and never held elected office before taking the vast nation's top job.

He won scholarships to attend both Cambridge, where he obtained a first in economics, and Oxford, where he completed his PhD.

Singh worked in a string of senior civil posts, served as a central bank governor and also held various jobs with global agencies including the United Nations.

He was tapped in 1991 by then Congress prime minister PV Narasimha Rao to reel India back from the worst financial crisis in its modern history.

(With PTI unputs)

