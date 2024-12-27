Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manmohan Singh and Bengaluru: A legacy of game-changing infrastructure projects

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Dec 27, 2024 10:31 AM IST

Former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh significantly influenced Bengaluru's development from 2004 to 2014.

From airports to metros, and policy to education, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh played a key role in shaping the modern face of Bengaluru during his tenure from 2004 to 2014.

On November 20, 2011, Dr Manmohan Singh flagged off the first metro train from Baiyappanahalli to MG Road.(Wikimedia Commons)
On November 20, 2011, Dr Manmohan Singh flagged off the first metro train from Baiyappanahalli to MG Road.(Wikimedia Commons)

Singh, whose economic reforms made India a global powerhouse, died at the age of 92, on Thursday.

(Also Read: Congress cancels Belagavi convention after former PM Manmohan Singh's death)

Transforming Bengaluru's connectivity

One of the most notable achievements during Singh's leadership was the inauguration of Kempegowda International Airport in 2008. The airport, which has become a major hub in South India, marked a significant leap for Bengaluru's connectivity on the global stage.

Singh unveiled Namma Metro, another game-changing project for the city three years later. On November 20, 2011, he flagged off the first metro train from Baiyappanahalli to MG Road, laying the foundation for a public transportation system that has since transformed daily commutes in the city.

Laying the foundation stone for the 6,300 crore Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, he had said ''every other city in India has Bengaluru in its sights and in the absence of determined, positive steps, there is no guarantee that the future will be a continuation of the past success of this city.''

In 2017, he inaugurated the academic sessions of the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, contributing to the city’s educational landscape, Deccan Herald reported.

(Also Read: Manmohan Singh death: Government declares 7-day mourning; ex-PM's last rites on Saturday | 10 updates)

Singh at IIM-B

Manmohan Singh’s relationship with Bengaluru dates back even further, rooted in his role as the financial advisor to Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in the early 1990s. During this time, Singh presented his economic vision for India at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore’s 16th convocation, where he reflected on the country’s evolving challenges.

Having left India in 1987 for an international role with the South Commission, Singh returned to a nation facing significant political and economic instability. In his speech, he acknowledged the challenges posed by regional and social divisions, alongside India’s fiscal struggles.

(Also Read: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath donates to IISc Bengaluru on father’s first death anniversary)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On