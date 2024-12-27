Manmohan Singh and Bengaluru: A legacy of game-changing infrastructure projects

From airports to metros, and policy to education, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh played a key role in shaping the modern face of Bengaluru during his tenure from 2004 to 2014. On November 20, 2011, Dr Manmohan Singh flagged off the first metro train from Baiyappanahalli to MG Road.(Wikimedia Commons)

Singh, whose economic reforms made India a global powerhouse, died at the age of 92, on Thursday.

Transforming Bengaluru's connectivity

One of the most notable achievements during Singh's leadership was the inauguration of Kempegowda International Airport in 2008. The airport, which has become a major hub in South India, marked a significant leap for Bengaluru's connectivity on the global stage.

Singh unveiled Namma Metro, another game-changing project for the city three years later. On November 20, 2011, he flagged off the first metro train from Baiyappanahalli to MG Road, laying the foundation for a public transportation system that has since transformed daily commutes in the city.

Laying the foundation stone for the ₹6,300 crore Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, he had said ''every other city in India has Bengaluru in its sights and in the absence of determined, positive steps, there is no guarantee that the future will be a continuation of the past success of this city.''

In 2017, he inaugurated the academic sessions of the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, contributing to the city’s educational landscape, Deccan Herald reported.

Singh at IIM-B

Manmohan Singh’s relationship with Bengaluru dates back even further, rooted in his role as the financial advisor to Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in the early 1990s. During this time, Singh presented his economic vision for India at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore’s 16th convocation, where he reflected on the country’s evolving challenges.

Having left India in 1987 for an international role with the South Commission, Singh returned to a nation facing significant political and economic instability. In his speech, he acknowledged the challenges posed by regional and social divisions, alongside India’s fiscal struggles.

