Manmohan Singh death: Government declares 7-day mourning; ex-PM's last rites on Saturday | 10 updates

Manmohan Singh, former prime minister and one of India's finest economists, passed away aged 92 at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. Manmohan Singh served as the prime minister of India twice, from 2004 to 2014. (Singh on July 22, 1997) (HT File Photo)

Manmohan Singh, whose journey in the government of India began with the position of an economic advisor in the commerce ministry in 1971, had been facing health issues for quite some time.

Born in Punjab in 1932, Manmohan Singh served as the prime minister of India twice, from 2004 to 2014. He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after a 33-year-long service in the House.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to former US president Barack Obama, leaders from across the nation and the globe, and the citizens alike, mourned the loss of Singh.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was rushed to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night after he had a sudden loss of consciousness at home. In critical condition, he was admitted to the emergency department of the hospital. However, he couldn't be revived, and his death was pronounced at 9:51pm on December 26, AIIMS said in a statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of one of India's "most distinguished leaders" and hailed Manmohan Singh's rise from humble origins to becoming a respected economist. PM Modi remembered Singh's words and said, "His wisdom and humility were always visible". Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi condoled the passing of his "mentor and guide". In his post on X, Rahul said that millions of people who admired former PM Manmohan Singh will "remember him with the utmost pride". Several other Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge mourned the former PM's death. President Droupadi Murmu said former PM Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for his "service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility", adding that his passing is a great loss to the nation.



ALSO READ | When Manmohan Singh defended he was not a silent prime minister: 'I was not afraid of…' Industrialists of the nation, including Gautam Adani and Harsh Goenka, condoled the demise of Manmohan Singh. In a post on X, Adani said that history will always honour Singh's "pivotal role" in the 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world". The Adani Group chairman described the former PM as a "rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions". Similarly, RPG Enterprise chairman Harsh Goenka termed Singh to be a "true statesman" and "an architect of economic reforms". State chief ministers also condoled the passing of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, calling him a respected economist and national leader, whose death is a true loss to India. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, declared a 7-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Manmohan Singh. Global personalities also mourned the loss of Dr Manmohan Singh. Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said in a post on X that India lost "one of its most illustrious sons". Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed wrote that he found the former PM as a "benevolent father figure" and a good friend of Maldives. The Congress on Thursday announced that as a mark of respect for the former prime minister, all official party programmes, including its foundation day celebrations, will be cancelled for the next seven days. Additionally, the grand old party also cancelled its 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Rally' in Karnataka's Belgaum on Friday. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that all programmes of the party will resume on January 3, 2025. The Union government declared a seven-day mourning in honour of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. During this period, the National Flag will be flown at half mast across India and there will be no official entertainment throughout these seven days. All Indian missions and High Commissions abroad have also been requested to adhere to the half mast. The Cabinet will be meeting at 11 am on Friday to pay tributes to the “architect of India's economic reforms”. Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites will be held in New Delhi on Saturday, Congress leader KC Venugopal announced, adding an official statement on the same will be released soon. Singh's funeral will be performed with full state honours,a notice from the central government said. The former prime minister's mortal remains were brought to his residence, 3 Motilal Nehru Marg, late on Thursday. Singh's body will be placed for the public to pay their last respects, ANI reported.

