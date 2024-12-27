‘I have lost a mentor and guide’: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Manmohan Singh

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi remembered former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh as his “mentor and guide,” as he paid tribute to the Congress stalwart, who passed away on Thursday. File Photo: Rahul Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh breathed his last aged 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Gandhi wrote on X, “Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family.”

He added, “I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride.”

Rahul Gandhi made his electoral debut in the parliamentary elections of 2004, which saw the Congress emerge as the single-largest party ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which went into the polls as the nation's ruling party.

After the elections, the Congress formed the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). In a surprising development, then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, widely expected to be the next prime minister, picked Dr Manmohan Singh instead.

Thus, Dr Manmohan Singh, who, as the finance minister in the Congress government of PV Narasimha Rao, ushered in the economic reforms of 1991, became India's 13th prime minister and the first (and only) Sikh to hold the coveted post. In 2009, the UPA was re-elected under him.

The Congress stalwart did not seek a re-election in 2014 and retired from public life.

In September 2013, Rahul Gandhi publicly tore up an ordinance introduced by the Singh-led government to protect convicted lawmakers from immediate disqualification from the Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha.