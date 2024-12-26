Manmohan Singh Death Latest Updates: ‘Lost a mentor and guide’, says LoP Rahul Gandhi
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday night. Singh, who was India's 13th Prime Minister and the first Sikh to hold the coveted post, headed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre from May 2004 to May 2014.
“With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” the hospital said in a statement, confirming the Congress veteran’s passing away.
Dr Manmohan Singh, who retired from public life after the Congress' defeat at the hands of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, made his last public appearance in the Rajya Sabha, of which he was a member, in August 2023.
West Bengal governor recalls working under ex-PM
West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose says, "It goes back to the days when I had the good fortune to work under him in the Ministry of Atomic Energy... When I got promoted, I was taken to his department... What I see about him is his humility. He never appeared as the Prime Minister of India. He was more like a professor, always respectful to others... I have tremendous respect for him. He was a man who stood apart. He had a soul that was different from others. I respect him, I love him. The entire nation respects him and loves him for his humility, achievements, and greatness."
President Murmu mourns Dr Manmohan Singh's demise
"Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming the Indian economy. He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility. His passing is a great loss to all of us. I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," tweets President Droupadi Murmu.
Govt likely to declare 7-day national mourning
"All government programs scheduled tomorrow are to be cancelled. National mourning of 7 days to be declared. Cabinet is to meet tomorrow at 11 am. Dr Manmohan Singh's last right to be conducted with full state honours," government sources say.
'My mentor and guide,' says LoP Rahul Gandhi
"Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation.
My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family.
I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride," tweets LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Dr Manmohan Singh's residence
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the residence of Dr Manmohan Singh in Delhi.
Tributes pour in for Dr Manmohan Singh
Ex-PM passes away at 92
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who governed the country for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014, passes away at AIIMS, Delhi, at 92.
He was being treated for age-related medical conditions, the hospital said.