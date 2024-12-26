Manmohan Singh Death Latest Updates: ‘Lost a mentor and guide’, says LoP Rahul Gandhi

Manmohan Singh Death Latest Updates: Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday night. Singh, who was India’s 13th Prime Minister and the first Sikh to hold the coveted post, headed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre from May 2004 to May 2014....Read More

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” the hospital said in a statement, confirming the Congress veteran’s passing away.

Dr Manmohan Singh, who retired from public life after the Congress' defeat at the hands of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, made his last public appearance in the Rajya Sabha, of which he was a member, in August 2023.