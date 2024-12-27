Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Manmohan Singh shaped modern India with grace': Adani, Harsh Goenka pay tribute to ex PM

PTI |
Dec 27, 2024 12:17 AM IST

Industry leaders mourn the death of former PM Manmohan Singh, praising his role in shaping modern India and his contributions to the 1991 economic reforms.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was the architect of economic reforms, shaping modern India, opened its doors to the world with intellect, grace, and integrity, industry leaders Gautam Adani and Harsh Goenka said on Thursday.

**EDS: FILE PHOTO: In this Aug. 24, 2010 photo, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hugs two girls as he celebrates "Raksha Bandhan" with children in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI12_27_2024_000008A)(PTI)
**EDS: FILE PHOTO: In this Aug. 24, 2010 photo, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hugs two girls as he celebrates "Raksha Bandhan" with children in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI12_27_2024_000008A)(PTI)

Mourning the death of Singh, who passed away this evening, Adani in a post on X said, "History will forever honour his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world.".

The Chairman of the Adani group termed the former prime minister as "a rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions".

"Dr Singh's life remains a masterclass in leadership, humility and service to the nation and will inspire generations to come," he added.

Similarly in a post on X, RPG Enterprise Chairman Harsh Goenka wrote, "India mourns the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a true statesman whose quiet demeanour belied his transformative impact.".

Goenka further said, "An architect of economic reforms, he shaped modern India with intellect, grace, and integrity. A leader who let actions speak louder than words. #RIP.".

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra in a tweet on X said: "Farewell Dr. Manmohan Singh. You loved this nation. And your service to it will long be remembered".

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, posted on X: "Manmohan Singh, 2-Time PM And Architect Of India's Economic Reforms, Dies At 92 - He was an erudite economist and a man of high integrity. A PM to whom we owe our economic turnaround."

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On