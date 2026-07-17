From free food to fancy titles: Jaipur man lists corporate ‘tricks’ companies use instead of salary hikes

A Jaipur-based professional has sparked a conversation online after humorously highlighting the benefits and workplace rewards that companies allegedly offer employees instead of increasing their salaries. From free meals and fancy job titles to awards and layoffs, his satirical take resonated with several social media users. A man lists five things companies give workers when they do not want to increase their salaries. (Instagram/5to9_nikunj)

(Also read: Techie left MNC for a 60% hike, got laid off in 6 months: ‘Less salary at big company is better’)

‘Promotion without a salary hike’ The video was shared on Instagram by Nikunj Sharma with the caption, “Things companies do instead of paying you more”.

In the clip, Sharma says, “Things companies do instead of paying you more: They will offer free breakfast, lunch and dinner, but after eating that food, I end up spending money on doctor’s appointments. Just pay me more instead so I can hire a cook and eat healthy, home-cooked meals.”

(Also read: Employee relocates for 30% pay hike, loses job after 3 months: 'Is my profile a red flag?')

He then jokes about employees receiving promotions that come with additional responsibilities but no corresponding increase in pay.

“Then comes a promotion without a salary hike—they give you a fancy new title, but your salary remains exactly the same. What kind of promotion is that? Everyone starts asking you for a party, but you still do not have any extra money and cannot even explain the situation properly,” he says.

Variable pay, awards and layoffs Sharma also takes a dig at variable pay and employee stock ownership plans, claiming that workers sometimes make financial commitments while expecting incentives that may be delayed.

“Next, they offer variable pay and ESOPs that somehow never get credited. I made the down payment on my car assuming I would receive the variable pay, and now the car itself has become a variable—I do not know whether it will still be with me tomorrow,” he says.

He further describes the “Employee of the Month” award as a low-cost way of appreciating workers who are asking for higher salaries.

“Then there is ‘Employee of the Month’, probably the cheapest trick of all. The moment you start asking for more money, they hand you an award. What kind of scam is this? The more you complain about your salary, the closer you get to becoming Employee of the Month or even Employee of the Year,” Sharma adds.

Concluding the video, he jokes, “And finally, the craziest thing companies do when they absolutely do not want to pay you more is remove you from the company altogether. A layoff. You want more money? Please move on.”

Watch the clip here: