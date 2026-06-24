Techie left MNC for a 60% hike, got laid off in 6 months: ‘Less salary at big company is better’

A Bengaluru-based techie has offered a polarising piece of advice to salaried employees, saying they should choose a modest paycheck at a big company rather than join a small firm — even if it comes with a sizable pay hike. A man who quit his MNC job to join a small firm ended up regretting his decision. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Sunny Kumar shared this piece of advice in an Instagram video, citing the uncertain job market as one of the reasons. Kumar gave the example of a friend who switched from a comfortable MNC to a small consultancy, lured by the promise of a 60% salary hike. However, he was soon laid off by the small company, leaving him jobless.

“Less salary in big company” In his video titled “Less salary in a big company better than high salary in a small company,” the Bengaluru-based techie explained the rationale behind his piece of advice.

“One of my friends was working at MasterCard Pune. He had a good salary, a good work profile. Everything was good for him,” said Kumar.

“And then one fine day, he got an offer letter from a small company, a consultancy. They offered him a 60% hike on his CTC,” the techie explained.

Kumar acknowledged that it can be tough to refuse a 60% hike even as he advised his viewers to do just that. He revealed that his friend left MasterCard and joined the small consultancy. However, just six months into his new job, the consultancy lost the project for which they had hired him. The friend was asked to resign or be fired.

According to Kumar, his friend was ultimately fired from the small consultancy that had hired him with a 60% raise.