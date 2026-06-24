Who is Angie Báez? Woman fired from JPMorgan Chase after emptying Knicks trashcan on street, then stealing it | Video

A woman was fired from her role at JPMorgan Chase after she was caught on video emptying a public trash can on the street, and then stealing it during New York City’s Knicks championship parade, the New York Post reported. Angie Báez, 40, was seen in clips that surfaced over the weekend, dressed in Knicks gear, dumping the contents of a limited-edition blue-and-orange trash can onto a Manhattan sidewalk. She then walked off with the receptacle. Who is Angie Báez? Woman fired from JPMorgan Chase after emptying Knicks trashcan on street, then stealing it (@WorldLatinHoney/X, @DJJUANYTO/X)

Watch the video here: https://x.com/WorldLatinHoney/status/2067990215772270766?s=20

Additional footage even shows her riding the subway with the stolen bin.

Theft of property valued under $1,000 is generally charged as petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor under New York City law. Consequences generally include a fine, summons, or community service for first-time offenders. The littering could bring additional penalties.

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“Dumping trash onto the street and stealing public property for your own personal use are both illegal, antisocial behaviors, and not what New Yorkers do. On top of all that, doing both on camera is incredibly stupid,” the New York City Department of Sanitation told the New York Post.

On June 20, the NYPD said that they have not received any complaints related to the incident involving Báez. She has not been charged with a crime.

Who is Angie Báez? Báez was a director at JPMorgan Chase before being fired on Tuesday, June 23, over the incident. She was promoted to Executive Director of Community and Industry Engagement for Card and Connected Commerce at JPMorgan Chase over a year ago, her LinkedIn profile shows.

Báez previously served as Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at New York-based review website The Infatuation, which was acquired by Chase as part of its broader push into lifestyle and experiential content.

According to sources, the bank looked into the incident after the video went viral and the JPMorgan Chase spokesperson told the New York Post, “This employee is no longer with the company.”

Báez had attended the parade in her personal capacity, sources said, per the outlet.

Báez is described in a bio on The Infatuation’s website as someone whose “dedication to making a positive impact shines through in every aspect of her work.” It added that “Angie’s efforts have helped position [The Infatuation] as a trailblazer in the pursuit of a more equitable and relatable food media industry,” and called her one of the “brightest voices” in the space.

“As a vibrant mosaic of Dominican heritage, Bronx roots, and a passion for storytelling, creativity, and culture, Angie continues to lead the way towards a more inclusive and equitable future for food media, leaving an indelible mark on The Infatuation and everything she touches,” the bio further read.

Báez reportedly co-founded a queer and Black, Indigenous and People of Color-owned talent agency, Same Page Co. which is “focused on increasing representation and equity in media and industry. It works with artists/talent on creative projects, photoshoots, strategy, and business affairs.”

She previously also worked as Diversity & Inclusion Program Lead at Squarespace and held a top job in diversity & inclusion roles at Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson’s Bay, and Saks Off 5th, another online biography shows.