Celebrities join Knicks Parade as New York turns blue and orange

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani stepped out in an NY Knicks Josh Hart jersey, number 3, layered under his suit, with an orange polka-dot tie. His wife, Rama Duwaji, wore a one-shoulder upcycled top crafted from the team’s tees in white, orange and blue, paired with a full black skirt and playful orange pompom earrings.

As the New York Knicks celebrate their first NBA title in 53 years, A-list celebrities join thousands of fans at a high-energy ticker-tape parade, turning the celebration into a star-studded spectacle.

Timothée Chalamet leaned into the team’s colours in a bright orange hoodie, white jeans and dark sunglasses, keeping his luxury streetwear streak intact at the celebration.

Teyana Taylor made a bold statement by rocking a vivid orange bob. She added a contrasting blue cap and accessorized with chunky silver jewellery.

Alicia Keys closed the parade at City Hall in a rhinestone-studded, Knicks-inspired leather look, performing Empire State of Mind in tribute to her hometown team. She wore a cropped leather jacket encrusted with crystals and New York lettering. The look was paired with a black bodysuit, fitted leather pants and pointed-toe heels, finished with oversized hoops, a statement chain and a sleek braided ponytail.

Mariska Hargitay wore a custom blue baby tee reading ‘Brilliant Thing #11: The Knicks,’ paired with orange drawstring trousers. The tee paid a nod to her Broadway debut show Every Brilliant Thing.