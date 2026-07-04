Employee relocates for 30% pay hike, loses job after 3 months: 'Is my profile a red flag?'

Changing jobs for better pay often comes with the hope of long term growth and stability. But for one marketing professional, a promising career move took an unexpected turn within just three months. After relocating for a new role with a 30% salary hike, the employee was laid off as part of a company wide restructuring. The employee was concerned about how recruiters would perceive their profile. (Pexels)

The employee shared their experience on Reddit, revealing that they were laid off just three months after relocating for a new job at Wayground, formerly Quizizz. The post read, "Got laid off after three months from my job after relocating! Hey everyone, I'm a Content and Product Marketing Manager with over eight years of experience in B2B SaaS and AI. A few months ago, I accepted an offer with a 30% hike at Wayground, formerly Quizizz."

The user explained that the role required relocating because it was a five day in office position. According to the post, the company reimbursed relocation expenses, including flights, movers and packers, and brokerage costs.

During the interview process, the employee understood that the company was shifting its focus from a B2C first business to a stronger B2B model. They said they quickly settled into the role despite entering a new industry and were involved in shaping several upcoming content initiatives.

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However, things changed when the company announced a major restructuring. Around 15% of the workforce was laid off, including the Reddit user. "From what I've heard internally, it was the largest layoff in the company's history. Entire teams were affected. Senior engineers, fresh graduates from top institutes, experienced professionals, and many talented people lost their jobs," the post said.

Now back in the job market, the employee expressed concern about how recruiters might perceive their profile, especially since they have worked at six companies over eight years, with an average tenure of one to one and a half years. They asked whether the latest three month stint would be considered a red flag and sought advice on how to present their career story honestly without sounding defensive.

Check out the full post here.

Internet reacts The post sparked a discussion, with many users reassuring the employee that the layoff was unlikely to damage their career prospects.

"Not an issue. I was in a similar situation not very long ago. I openly told every interviewer that I was laid off due to a large scale company wide restructuring. Not only did I get the job, but every interviewer later praised me for being open and humble. That wasn't even my intention," one user commented.

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Another wrote, "I got laid off after six months, literally just after my probation ended, because they shut down my entire project along with the rest of the team. As long as you have a genuine reason for leaving, apart from family, medical, or wedding related reasons, you should be fine."

"We suffer more in imagination than in reality," a third user remarked.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)