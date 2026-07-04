'No calls, no messages': Ex MNC employee reflects on workplace friendships after quitting

An ex MNC employee's post about losing touch with colleagues after leaving his job has resonated with many on social media. Reflecting on the six years he spent at a multinational company, he said the friendships he had built over coffee breaks, office lunches and personal milestones disappeared almost overnight after he quit. An employee reflects on workplace friendships after leaving his job. (Representative Image)

Ex employee reflects on life after leaving the company The post was shared on X by Prashant Pansare, who urged people not to become too emotionally attached to their jobs or colleagues.

"Don't get too attached to your job or your colleagues. I spent over 6 years at a major MNC corporate. Friendships were built through coffee meets, lunches, sports, walks, helping their families and kids, becoming close enough to attend weddings and seeing families grow over the years. All this disappeared the moment I left. No calls, no contacts, no messages, no emails. All vanished," he wrote.

He went on to recall the lengths he had gone to for people he considered close friends.

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"Imagine running to donate blood late at night, caring for their old parents by rushing on an overnight train journey because they were abroad. Helping with their sister's wedding by taking days off. No one turned up when I needed help once I left," he added.

Ending the post with a lesson, he wrote, "Friends that I thought would be lifelong were just colleagues with career aspirations, competitors eyeing promotions and bonuses. Lesson: Colleagues are not necessarily friends. Build your circle of friends outside the office as well."

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