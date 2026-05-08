Workplace gossips, secret affair, long working hours: What report reveals about office romance

Office romances are far more common than many people admit publicly. A recent survey shows that more than 60% of adults have experienced a romantic relationship at work, pointing to how modern work culture often blurs personal and professional boundaries. Office romances are far more common than many people admit publicly. (Representational image\Pexels)

The reasons are not difficult to understand. Long working hours, limited social time outside office life and daily interaction with colleagues naturally create emotional closeness. According to the survey, “comfortability” emerged as the biggest reason people enter workplace relationships, with 65% of respondents saying familiarity and ease played a major role, according to a Forbes report.

Also read | ‘Nobody talks to anyone’: Woman says living in high-rise building feels ‘like a jail’ despite glamour

Another 61% said they simply do not have enough time outside work to meet potential partners. Many also said they value having someone who understands the pressures and realities of their professional life. Interestingly, only 38% felt workplace romance made office life more enjoyable, suggesting that emotional understanding matters more than workplace excitement, the report further added.

Relationships at work often spill Into professional life While workplace relationships may begin personally, their impact rarely remains limited to personal life. The survey suggests that office romances frequently influence career decisions, workplace behaviour and even mental well-being.

Also read | Mumbai local welcomes women commuters with roses as ladies' special train turns 34

One major finding was the anxiety surrounding breakups. People dating colleagues reported a 17% higher fear of separation compared to regular relationships. The concern appears tied not just to emotional fallout, but also to the possibility of awkward professional situations after a breakup.

More than half of respondents also said workplace romance affected their sense of professionalism and individuality. Since both partners work in the same environment, many felt the relationship shaped how others viewed them inside the organisation.

The impact also extended to work-life balance. Around 54% said dating a colleague affected the balance between personal and professional life. For some, even planning vacations became complicated because of overlapping schedules and office responsibilities.

Colleagues notice the change too Workplace relationships do not stay invisible for long. More than half of respondents said their colleagues treated them differently after learning about the relationship.

The survey also found that office romances often become a source of gossip. Nearly 60% of people said they had heard discussions or rumours about colleagues involved romantically. About one-third said such relationships triggered jealousy among co-workers, while almost half believed they encouraged workplace gossip overall.

Public displays of affection at work also divided opinion. Around 41% said such behaviour from colleagues made them uncomfortable, though a majority appeared more accepting.

Affairs, secrecy and career changes The findings also reveal a more controversial side of workplace relationships. Of those who had dated a colleague, 40% admitted they had cheated on an existing partner with someone from work.

At the same time, many respondents said workplace relationships became serious commitments. About 43% eventually married someone they met at work.

For others, romance led to career changes. Nearly half said they had switched jobs in order to pursue or continue a relationship with a colleague. Some couples even approached relationships cautiously from the beginning — almost 30% said they created a breakup plan to decide how they would manage work if the relationship ended.

HR departments frequently get involved Despite the sensitive nature of office relationships, most people said they informed their company’s human resources department. According to the survey, 62% reported their relationship to HR.

The study suggests that organisations increasingly see workplace romance as something that needs careful management rather than outright prohibition. Concerns around favouritism, gossip and team dynamics remain significant.

Almost half of respondents believed workplace relationships promote favouritism. Meanwhile, 14% said such relationships make them uncomfortable in office settings.

Still, only a small minority — less than one in five — considered dating a colleague inherently unprofessional.

The survey also highlighted how common attraction and flirtation are inside workplaces. Half of respondents admitted to flirtatious behaviour with colleagues, while 46% said they had developed romantic feelings for someone at work.

Additionally, 39% reported having a secret workplace romance, and 17% said they had a one-night stand with a co-worker.